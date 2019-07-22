SHAMOKIN — The pig was king but the pierogies were the center of attention at Shamokin's “Crown the Pig” Polish picnic and pig roast on Sunday evening.
The event, a fundraiser for the city's Downtown Doo Wop, was held at Claude Kehler Community Park on West Arch Street. Despite the temperature flirting with 100 degrees and high humidity, the picnic was crowded early, right after it started at 5 p.m.
"I can't believe it was busier earlier," organizer Jacqueline Valania said at about 7 p.m., halfway into the event.
She said there were a few hundred people there early on.
Valania and her mother, Freda Williams, created The Downtown Doo Wop last year. It's a nonprofit organization that puts on an event that features oldies tributes, look-a-likes, strolling musicians, vintage pageants, a kid’s race track and car show, and a classic car show to bring the community together and draw visitors to Shamokin.
This year's Doo Wop is Aug. 24.
The "Crown the Pig" crowd early on might have had to do with the pierogie-eating and watermelon-eating contests.
The Johns Stevens Polka Band, out of Wilkes-Barre, also was on hand to play some polkas as picknickers sampled pierogies, pulled pork, pulled chicken, haluski, roasted corn, babka and refreshments from the birch and root beer garden or the beer garden. They also could enter the silent auction and kids could get their face painted.
The organizers hired an accordion player to play to the crowd at the other end of the park when the polka band wasn't playing.
Jerry Droleski, of Elmira, New York, said he received an email after the organizers found him online.
"I play Big Band to Pink Floyd to everything in between," Droleski said after playing, "Surfin' USA."
Droleski didn't travel the farthest among the picnic crowd.
"My family is all Polish and Slovak. I'm originally from Sunbury and we were visiting friends, so we decided to come and check it out," said Christine Steacy, 37, who now lives in Athens, Georgia.
She was visiting the area with her husband, Chad, 39, and daughter, Sophie, 6.
Kendra Fry, of Coal Township, was just starting to check out the picnic with her 2-year-old son, Wesley Liberati.
"We just got here. We're going to mosey around and see what's up," Fry said.
Valania said the picnic was a way to raise money to help put on the Doo Wop.
"Last year it cost 13 grand," she said. "We didn't raise enough money."
Shamokin Mayor John Brown was happy with the way the picnic turned out.
"With the heat we were a little concerned about, of course, with everybody's safety with things, but everybody has had a good time," Brown said. "There's been no incidents of heat-related incidents here."