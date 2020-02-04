The differences became clearer the more I talked. I had been invited by our local ministerial association to return and help guide our local religious leaders in a discussion of the ministerium’s purpose and mission in Danville. I suppose I had been asked because I’m the local relic. Call me Methuselah. Today is markedly different from when I arrived to serve my church and this community in 1989. When I described how we benefited from such a thing as Wednesday Night, eyes in the room widened along with wistful smiles. The school district forbade any activities to take place on Wednesdays. Wednesday was protected church night. That reality eroded by 1991.
“Those were the days my friend,” goes the nostalgic song, “we thought they’d never end.” I even remember when the town would shut down at noon every Good Friday to accommodate those who wanted to attend the three hour “Seven Last Words of Christ” ecumenical worship service. That service drifted into nostalgia land by 1996.
What became clear to me was how different were the expectations then of local clergy and ministerial association. It was assumed we’d offer ecumenical witness as well as worship services at local nursing homes. We were expected to fill a seat at many civic tables: Red Cross, recreation commission, Geisinger’s bioethics committee, the school district’s scholarship committee and safety committee, providing comfort and counsel following a student’s death, offering prayers for municipal councils or special occasions such as Memorial Day. We partnered with Geisinger’s Pastoral Care Department (appropriately renamed the Spiritual Care Department). We even spanked Glenn Steele when he first came to town and callously initiated the first layoffs at Geisinger. To his credit, he listened. Merck and Geisinger would invite us to their community forums to gather local input. The ministerial association also served as the vehicle through which congregations launched ministries in town: Good Samaritan, Gate House, Jubilee Kitchen, food banks. Predictably, once all these ministries took off and became separate missions, the clergy role became irrelevant.
“Those were the days my friend, we thought they’d never end.”
But they did.
What came clear to me by the end of this afternoon conversation was how I have lived the transition from the former programmatic church to today’s church, which is trying to discern its role in this new climate, a climate where religion no longer plays a central or relevant role in our communities. I recalled remarking years ago to one young pastor who explained that he didn’t care to participate in the ministerium because it didn’t suit his needs. My cranky reply: “I don’t care if it doesn’t suit your needs, do your job.” The problem was that I was talking from my old fashioned frame of reference. Given changing trends, I wonder how much interest there is on the part of the clergy in getting invited to sit at civic tables? Or is the exhaustion level of survival and ministering to congregational needs sapping the energy of serving the civic community. My congregation expected me to become involved in those ways — it also suited my temperament. Then, again, I’m a relic. “Memories, all alone in the moonlight, I can smile at the old days....”
Perhaps it’s time to sing another song, singing along with Warren Zevon: “Poor, poor, pitiful me…”
What the Danville Ministerial Association is trying to figure out parallels exactly what every mainline denomination is trying to figure out. Given modern trends, given decline in attendance, where’s the place of church today in Montour County? One thing we never fully addressed because it wasn’t a pressing issue: Are we an ecumenical Christian association or multi-religious?
With my own history as the paradigm, I sense that the ministerium has moved beyond the program model of church into a more spiritual, healing and justice-seeking voice, the same direction to which our congregations need to travel. Less institution, more association. Less formal seats at the table and more yeasty Christian influencers — congregations “just and generous” inspiring us to love our planet, love the poor, love peace, cultivating love of self, others, enemies into our politics and religion.
Toward the end of our hour together, I began to sense that the Church’s future direction is obvious: Go where the people are crying. Who is addressing the hurting? If we are addressing the lonely, the wounded, the stranger, then it won’t matter if we are Christian only, we will end up walking with whoever shows compassion and brings hope.
The Rev. Robert Andrews is retired pastor of Grove Presbyterian Church in Danville. Read more of his work at robertjohnandrews.com.