Post will give young adults chance to explore EMS careers, skills

DANVILLE — Young people can learn emergency services skills and see what health care is like at a new EMS, or Emergency Services, Explorer Post.
An open house will be held from 7 to 8:30 p.m. March 3 in the Geisinger Simulation Center on the hospital campus at the top of Center Street across from the Hood Research Center, according to Dr. Douglas Kupas, a Geisinger emergency physician and medical director for Geisinger EMS; and Brandyn Gill, a Geisinger nurse and Geisinger EMS emergency medical technician, who serve on the post committee.
The post is open to anyone between the ages of 14 and 21. Younger members must have completed eighth grade.
"There are lots of opportunities for young people in EMS," said Kupas, a Geisinger physician for 30 years and ambulance director for more than 25 years.
Through the post, Kupas hopes members can be certified as emergency medical technicians (EMTs).
Post meetings will be held twice a month at the Geisinger EMS station, on A Street.
At the open house, there will be stations that will include medical simulators and hands-on activities on cardiopulmonary resuscitation, airway and breathing emergencies, taking blood pressure, tourniquet applications, vital signs and more. Parents are welcome to stay during the event.
"This an opportunity for kids to experience and explore medical careers. There is a significant shortage of EMS providers," Kupas said.
He said people can work in a wide variety of health-related careers or they may choose to spend their entire career as a paramedic. "There are lots of opportunities for young people to learn emergency skills and to see what health care is like," he said.
"EMT experience can be used anytime and anywhere," Gill, 22, said.
The Danville Ambulance Service had an explorer post about 40 years ago when Gill's dad, retired Danville Police Chief Eric Gill, was a member. Eric Gill also serves on the committee for the new post, which will have the same number, 84, as the previous post.
Brandyn Gill said working at the ambulance service "is a great college job."
He started volunteering at the ambulance station when he was 15 and became an EMT when he was 17. He works as a nurse at Geisinger and as an EMT part-time at the ambulance station.
He got interested in emergency services through his dad and mother Dawn Koons-Gill going out on ambulance calls. "I wanted to do them myself," he said of the calls. Koons-Gill, an EMT, serves as an ambulance station administrative assistant.
Kupas got involved in emergency services in western Pennsylvania after touring an ambulance station while in Cub Scouts. He signed up at age 16 to volunteer.
Post members will learn emergency services skills and see various aspects of emergency medical services, help with community events, teach CPR and assist with first aid at events such as races. Those 16 and older with appropriate training will be able to ride along on ambulance calls with paramedics and EMTs.
The post will also host tours such as to the 911 center.
Anyone interested in attending the open house is asked to RSVP to ems-explorer@geisinger.edu.