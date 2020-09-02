Here we go.
If everything has gone according to plan, most Danville Area School District students are back in school today for the first time in nearly six months.
It was a long time coming, and probably seems even longer for students and parents alike.
This is the grand experiment, an attempt to return to some sort of normalcy in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.
School district officials have been preparing for months for this return to school, including offering online options for students or parents who are not quite comfortable yet with students returning to the school.
Superintendent Ricki Boyle said most of the district's students opted to return to in-person school. She said 23 percent of the district's students will participate in either the hybrid/bridge classes, in which lessons teachers present will be broadcast live and uploaded to Google Classroom, or in the district's cyber school.
For those returning to the classroom, temperature checks, face masks, social distancing, hand sanitizing and other precautions based on guidance from the governor, the state Department of Health and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will be the rule. The primary and intermediate schools have replaced student tables with desks 6 feet apart. Teachers plan to emphasize the masks and hygiene and have put up signs in their classrooms as reminders.
Of course, the state and the school district will keep an eye on the number of cases in the community to ensure there is not an increase in cases. Anyone who becomes ill in school will be isolated, based on guidance from the state, Boyle said. That guidance includes isolating the person showing symptoms in a separate room or separate space in the nurse's office and then sending the student or staff member home with a referral to a health care provider. Someone with a positive COVID-19 test must isolate for 10 days and someone who is a close contact to someone with COVID-19 must quarantine for 14 days. Parents are being asked to screen students at home prior to the student going on the bus or going to school, Boyle said.
Administrators also developed a new traffic pattern for dropping off and picking up students at the Danville Primary School.
This year, parents will drop off and pick up their children in the front of the school, and buses will drop off and pick up in the back, the reverse of previous years. Parents are not to get out of their cars and they are not to park. Students are not to leave their cars until they are first in line, Boyle said.
School district administrators, teachers and other staff members are taking every precaution to make the return to school as safe as possible. If students and parents do the same, schools — and the community — may see the other side of this pandemic sooner rather than later.