DANVILLE — A 73-year-old Montour County man who inappropriately touched and kissed an 8-year-old girl last May will serve a year on probation after spending nearly 300 days in jail. He also must register as a sexually violent predator under Megan's Law for the rest of his life.
President Judge Thomas James Wednesday sentenced Marlin Eugene Kratzer to serve nine to 23 months in the Montour County Prison, where he already has served 297 days, with parole following the minimum. He also told Kratzer, who viewed his sentencing via video link from the jail, that the state Sexual Offender Assessment Board had determined he is a sexually violent predator. Kratzer must register his address with authorities for the rest of his life.
Public defender Robert L. Marks Jr. told the judge that Kratzer, who pleaded guilty to corruption of minors last year, did not deny the offense and did not want the victim to have to testify.
"He's sorry for what happened," Marks said.
He said Kratzer's sister and son would find him a new place to live after the son sold the defendant's trailer. Kratzer had lived in Blue Springs Terrace, Derry Township.
Marks said Kratzer was grateful that he was incarcerated in the county prison, where there have been no COVID cases, as opposed to state prison, where there are. James said state prison was not under consideration.
The judge told Kratzer, though, "I don't know if you've done it already, but you need to apologize to the community."
Kratzer did not respond.
James also ordered Kratzer to pay court costs and a $500 fine and said he is not to have contact with the victim.
According to the criminal complaint filed by state police at Milton, the girl was playing by the creek that runs along the Blue Springs Terrace Trailer Park. On her way home, she saw Kratzer sitting on his back porch.
The girl approached and Kratzer, whom the girl did not know, asked how old she was. She said she was 8 and was turning 9 on a certain date. Kratzer asked if he could give her a "birthday hug," and when she walked up to him, Kratzer touched her inappropriately and kissed her on her neck. She then returned home.