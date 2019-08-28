COOPER TWP. — Preschoolers and their parents met teachers and toured their classroom during an open house Wednesday.
They will start school there Tuesday.
About 22 kids, ages 3 to 5, are enrolled in this year's preschool program at the Bloom Road location of the Danville Child Development Center, said Lori McDonnell, enrollment director. The number is comparable to other years.
Rohan Essrani, 3, tried out the toy kitchen by placing a fake hot dog and pizza in the microwave.
His mother, Sunita Essrani, said he was excited to start preschool and this was his first time there.
Mallory Snyder said her daughter, Grace, 4, was a little nervous going there. "She hoped they had a nice playground and she was excited they do," she said.
Isaac Tanner, 3, Grace, and Quinn Rogers, 3, got to know Cinnamon the rabbit, who was in her cage in the classroom.
Site supervisor Danielle Spaid said the families were getting acquainted with the two teachers, "and interacting with new friends."