DANVILLE — "A Visit with Clement C. Moore” will be celebrated in Danville on Dec. 7 at 3 and 5 p.m.; Dec 8 at 1 and 3 p.m.; and Dec 14 at 3 and 5 p.m.
Clement C. Moore is the author of “Twas the Night Before Christmas.”
Students from the Youth in Philanthropy (YIP) Organization at Danville Area High School will participate in the presentation, which is appropriate for the entire family.
Admission to this event is one coin of any amount. Children under 12 must be accompanied by an adult.
Performances will be in the former Abigail's Attic, at 564 Mill St.