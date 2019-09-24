MAHONING TWP. — The Montour Area Recreation Commission Monday night tabled action on ceasing operations at the Montour Preserve beyond September 2020 until the county commissioners announce a plan Tuesday.
“The commissioners and potential supporters may be able to lock down long-term operations,” MARC Director Bob Stoudt told the MARC board. He said he was “cautiously optimistic” about the plan, which will be announced at the commissioners meeting at 11 a.m. in the courthouse.
MARC board Chairman Mike Mills said the commissioners’ action would provide a funding plan for all MARC operations including the preserve and parks and trails it manages.
While saying he couldn’t reveal the details of the plan, Stoudt said the commissioners have made good progress the past month.
About $130,000 is needed to maintain and operate the preserve every year. State grants and contributions for the preserve expire by September 2020.
Stoudt said he appreciated businesses helping to raise money for the preserve. Villager Realty donated $1,000 from water sales and contributions during Danville’s Arts and Crafts Festival earlier in September.
Hawkins Chevrolet is heading a Preserve the Preserve fundraiser Oct. 26 at Hawkins, which includes members of the Danville Health Alliance. Stoudt said Boil Line Coffee plans a fundraiser for the preserve. He thanked the business alliance and all businesses who are helping.