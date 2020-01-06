WASHINGTONVILLE — Code violations have been filed against property owners in Washingtonville.
Bruce Hunsinger, of 111 Woodside Road, Danville, was cited for failure to remove and dispose of rubbish outside a property at 1404 Church St.
Chris Crossley, of 329 Blue Springs Terrace, Danville, was cited for failure to remove and dispose of outside rubbish at 1014 Water St.
James Shultz, of 1116 Bloom Road, Danville, was cited for the same violation at a property at 1125 Front St.
Dennis Lower, of 1209 Front St., was cited for failure to maintain a porch roof and for failure to remove and dispose of outside rubbish at his home.