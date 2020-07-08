While counter-protesters' hate-filled taunts in Watsontown June 28 were disturbing enough, something else at the protest was almost as troubling.
It wasn't just that none of the counter-protesters in front of the Mansion House Bar and Grill wore a face mask as they congregated in close groups on the sidewalk and that only some of the protesters wore one. Not one of the police officers, sheriff's deputies from Northumberland and Union counties or state troopers at the protest wore a mask, either.
Despite advice from public health officials urging everyone to wear a mask in public to curb the spread of COVID-19 virus, which hasn't disappeared, the officers, deputies and troopers stood barefaced in the crowd, several times within inches of both protesters and counter-protesters as the lawmen kept the sides apart.
It was alarming when Watsontown Police Chief Rodney Witherite reported three days later that he learned two troopers may have tested positive for COVID-19. The following day, he walked back those comments. He said he received additional information that four troopers who attended the rally were from the Milton barracks but each tested negative for the illness.
The Milton barracks had closed for several hours on June 30 while it was disinfected, according to a state police public information officer. That officer, Trooper Angela Bieber, would not confirm if any troopers from the Milton station tested positive or whether a trooper who had tested positive worked at the protest.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, symptoms of COVID-19 can present in an infected person from two to 14 days after exposure. Symptoms include fever, coughing, shortness of breath, loss of taste or smell and diarrhea.
Witherite said once police learned the PSP station was closed down, all first responders who were at the protest were tested. He added the testing is a requirement for first responders who may have been in contact with anyone suspected of COVID-19.
The chief said he released the initial information to the public for safety reasons and asked that people who attended the rally consult their health care professional to see if they should be tested.
All wise advice, but given those precautions, why not take the initial step and wear masks? That could at least prevent any police who might be infected from spreading COVID-19 and possibly protect them from infected droplets spewing forth from someone else's mouth.
Police are sworn to uphold the law to protect and serve the public.
Shouldn't the protection part also include following public health recommendations to protect both the public and themselves?