DANVILLE — The office of Montour County Prothonotary and Clerk of Courts Susan Kauwell collected $12,713 for the county in February.
The prothonotary's account receipts totaled $6,777 including $5,175 paid to the county, $781 to the state, $25 to solicitor Marks, McLaughin & Dennehy, $125 to the automation program and $650 for refunds, money on hold and escrow.
Orphan's court receipts totaled $1,206 including $998 distributed to the county, $163 to the state and $45 for automation.
The clerk of common pleas criminal division costs and fines totaled $23,677 including $168 for refunds, fines and constables; $6,538 to the county; $7,509 to the state; $2,581 for county supervision; $929 to municipalities; $548 to probation; $2,408 in restitution; $12 to the sheriff; $98 for automation; $355 for community service; $363 for lab and fingerprinting fees; $300 for electronic monitoring; and $1,980 for live scan fingerprinting.