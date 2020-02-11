DANVILLE — The office of Montour County Prothonotary and Clerk of Courts Susan Kauwell collected $13,643 for the county in January.
Prothonotary account receipts totaled $10,529 including $6,915 paid to the county, $1,287 paid to the state, $125 paid to Marks, McLaughlin & Dennehy attorneys, $235 paid to the automation program and $1,960 in refunds, money on hold or escrow.
Orphan's court receipts totaled $1,164 including $997 paid to the county, $142 paid to the state and $25 for automation.
Clerk of Common Pleas criminal fines and costs totaled $20,967 including $450 as refunds, fines and to a constable; $5,731 to the county; $6,663 to the state; $2,030 paid to county supervision; $335 paid to local municipalities; $367 to county probation; $12,056 paid in restitution; $15 to the sheriff; $88 to automation; $285 to community service; $19 for lab and fingerprint fees; $400 for electronic monitoring; and $1,661 for live scan fingerprinting.