DANVILLE — Students and residents of Mahoning Township who are 18 and older can ride along with township police officers during a shift.
The township supervisors approved Police Chief Fred Dyroff's request at their meeting this week.
Dyroff said adult members of the public can ride with police to experience what officers do during a shift.
Before that, though, prospective riders must go through a vetting process with the chief, sign a waiver of liability, which the township solicitor reviewed and approved, and follow the rules and conditions of the ride policy that the township insurance carrier reviewed and approved.
Dyroff reported police responded to 360 incidents in December. According to his monthly report, those incidents included three thefts; one assault; one harassmen; 27 assists to police, fire or emergency medical services; four disorderly conducts; seven suspicious persons or vehicle calls; three animal complaints and six motorist lockouts.