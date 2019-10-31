DANVILLE — The public will get a sneak preview Saturday of a new business and industry room with numerous scenes and items from downtown businesses, the iron industry, stoves, major employers and much more.
The new room, in the Boyd House Museum of the Montgomery House-Boyd House Complex, will be open from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday Nov. 2 and at the same time Nov. 9, according to Boyd House Curator Diane Zamboni.
Admission is $5, but Montour County Historical Society members are admitted free.
The large room is the result of months of work by society board members Diane, her husband, Bill, Ruth Ann McCormick and other society members.
"It turned out fantastic," Bill said. "We've come a long way," he said of displays in the Boyd House, at Route 11 and Mill Street.
"A lot of people have been waiting to see what we are doing here. It's still a work in progress," Diane said.
A large mural from the former opera house hangs on the wall. The backdrop lists numerous businesses of that day. Nearby is a piano, a treadle sewing machine and a stove from Jacob's Candy used to make candy.
There are items from Danville State Hospital, Geisinger, funeral directors and banks along with silk mills and TRW Automotive products and artillery shells made by Kennedy Van Saun Corp. during World War II.
Milk bottles from local dairies and hats, lanterns, a trolley seat made by Herman Jones and cameras are also displayed.
Danville-made Rempe clocks, made in the early 1900s, were way before their time, McCormick said, because they run on batteries. They made two styles — for an office and to sit on a shelf.
There are items related to canals and coal dredging along with brewing company and distributor bottles.
A model of the old mill, which was made by Jones, and a full-size iron ore car filled with ore Jones created will be on display. There is a bell from the big mill, which was first rung Feb. 7, 1845.
Beaver Stove Works that used wood, coal and gas and served as stoves, room heaters and furnaces are nearby. The company also made mail boxes.
A mannequin sits in a sleigh near an original sign from the old wooden Danville-Riverside Bridge, Diane said.
Throughout the room are scenes of the area painted by Lew Williams and H.E. Foust.
The room contains a collection of local pharmacies, a cash register from the company store that used to be on Mill Street and a farm scene made by Andrew Schmidt, of the Danville area.
At the handicapped entrance is a keg from the Germania Brewing Co. of Danville is located at the handicappe.