DANVILLE — A public meeting will be held to plan the reopening of The Kidsville Playground, which was closed during the winter.
The meeting begins at 7 p.m. March 9 in the Washies Fire Company, Railroad Street.
A new pavilion has been erected with visibility from the street at the playground. This should help with policing the area, according to playground officials. The old pavilion will be removed.
The basketball court will be sealed and cracks will be filled.
Matt Betts will assist with placing mulch in the tot lot this spring.