DANVILLE — Residents will get to question the superintendent finalists during a public meeting in the high school auditorium, Danville Area School Board President Bonnie Edmeads said.
Edmeads said the board would interview four or five of the dozen applicants in the first round of interviews.
"Then we will cut it down from that," she said.
She said the public will be able to take part in a community forum and ask questions of the two or more finalists.
"The community forum will be open to anyone to ask questions," the board president said.
School district employees also will meet with the candidates between the first and second round of interviews and give input to the board.
Edmeads said the initial interviews will take place within the next two weeks. She believes the district will hire a new superintendent before the end of the school year.
"I would say March at the latest," she said, adding the new superintendent likely would start on July 1.
All of the applicants are from Pennsylvania, she said.
The board last month reopened its superintendent search, after voting to hire Rodney L. Green and J. Thomas Frantz for $10,500 and an additional allotment for expenses not to exceed $1,800, to advertise for a superintendent and screen applications. Both are former superintendents in Pennsylvania. Then-board President Randy Keister said no decisions would be made until the new board members took their seats in December.
The board earlier this year received a dozen applications for the position to replace Jason Bendle, who resigned unexpectedly in March. The two finalists, including Acting Superintendent Ricki Boyle, later withdrew their names.
At Wednesday night's school board meeting, Rush Township resident Scott Shultz said Boyle should reapply.
"I think the best candidate is sitting right up there," Shultz said, indicating Boyle.
The board hired Boyle as acting superintendent in late March at $450 per day to run the district administration. She is a former director of pupil support services in the district. The board upped her pay at the Nov. 13 meeting to $475 per day retroactive to Oct. 14.
Meanwhile, district officials also are hopeful for a teachers contract agreement soon. Board solicitor Carl Beard said both sides are "extremely close" to an agreement. Danville Education Association President Dave Fortunato, who was in the audience, agreed.
The previous seven-year teachers' contract expired June 30.