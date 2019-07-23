DANVILLE — The Montour County commissioners rejected a bid that was opened recently for a rail improvement project at the former Metso Minerals. The property is owned by DRIVE, the economic development council of governments serving Montour and Columbia counties.
Commission chairman Ken Holdren said the bid was $500,000 higher than expected. The commissioners will readvertise for bids.
Railroad Construction Co., of Patterson, N.J., bid $1,543,018.
The county applied for and received a $1 million state multimodal transportation grant on behalf of DRIVE for the work.
The project involves raising a bridge over Sechler's Run by 13 inches to prevent flooding, raising the rail track by 13 inches from Railroad Street to Wall Street and installing rail siding along the south side of the track, a grade crossing along Wall Street and three grade crossings to provide access to the former plate shop on the property.