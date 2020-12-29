DANVILLE — The Christmas Eve Christmas Day rain caused some moderate damage to trails at the Hess Recreation Area, the director of the Montour County Recreation Commission said Monday.
Director Bob Stoudt said the rain caused moderate damage at several locations along the Hess Loop Trail (formerly known as the J. Manley Robbins Trail and Old Reading Line Trail) and the Mahoning Flats Trail network. Damage included partial trail washouts along the northern portion of the J. Manley Robbins Trail and continued flooding and boardwalk damages along the Mahoning Flats Trail network.
The Hess Loop Trail remains open and is passable for most users, but the J. Manley Robbins Trail portion of the Hess Loop trail is not suitable for users with limited mobility, Stoudt noted.
"MARC recommends against use of the Mahoning Flats Trail network at this time," Stoudt said.
He said MARC staff will repair trail damages in coming days.
Storm damage evaluations are not yet complete at the Montour Preserve, Hopewell Park/Danville Borough Farm trail network, or the North Branch Canal Trail, the director said.
Stoudt asked that anyone who knows of any other storm-related problems at any MARC-managed site, to contact him at 570-336-2060 or RStoudt@MontourRec.com.