DANVILLE — Employees at Villager Realty, Inc. at the Danville Office have chosen to generously pay the balance on Danville Primary School student’s school food service account. This means your child’s cafeteria balance was paid in full. Whatever the amount $0.50, $1.00, or $25.00, beginning January 2, 2020, your child will have a zero balance. Acting Superintendent Ricki Boyle said it was a tremendous act of kindness.
With this in mind, if there is a random act of kindness you might be able to pass on to someone else, please do so. One option may be to assist another student in the district, at a different school, who may need support with their cafeteria bill. If you wish to pay it forward in this manner, please indicate “donation” in the memo line of the check and send to:
DASD Cafeteria
733 Ironmen Lane
Danville, PA 17821
Attn: Pam Burrows
“We are so grateful for their generosity and hope this act inspires others to do something for someone else.
The employees of Villager Realty, Inc. will be publicly thanked for their generous gift at the Jan. 8 board meeting,” Boyle said.
— KAREN BLACKLEDGE