DANVILLE — Villager Realty of Danville will host a home-buying seminar from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. March 18 at the Central Susquehanna Board of Realtors, at 558 Mill St.
The licensed, full-time Realtors from Villager, along with partners from Fulton Bank, Mountain to Valley Home Inspections and Hometown Abstract, will talk about how to begin the process and steps associated after finding the home.
The event is free and open to the public. Seating is limited and registration is required by calling 570-275-8440. There will be refreshments and door prizes.