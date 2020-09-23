“And then the sun took a step back, the leaves lulled themselves to sleep and autumn was awaked.”
– Raquel Franco
THIS WEEK IN U.S. HISTORY
September ???— Children under 16 years of age were not allowed to attend the Bloomsburg Fair guarding against the dreaded polio disease.
Sept. 24, 1957 — President Dwight D. Eisenhower ordered the National Guard to enforce racial integration of schools in Little Rock, Arkansas.
Sept. 26, 1960 – The first-ever televised presidential debate occurred between presidential candidates John F. Kennedy and Richard M. Nixon.
Sept. 28, 1542 — California was discovered by Portuguese navigator Juan Rodriguez Cabrilla upon his arrival at San Diego Bay.
Sept. 29, 1789 — Congress created the United States Army, consisting of 1,000 men and officers.
20 YEARS AGO (2000)
The Danville eighth-grade girls basketball team opened the season with an exciting 31-28 overtime win against Milton.
Brittany Marr scored a game-high 15 points to lead the Lady Ironmen, while Brittany Wertman added 10.
Alison Maksimak of the seventh-grade team led the way with 12 points to an easy 24-4 win over Milton. Lindsey Gerringer chipped in six points for the team and played a solid game defensively, according to the news article.
Senior Kyle Sanders rushed for a career-high in each of the last three football games for the Ironmen, “thanks to good blocking from senior Brett Enright.” He also had a 97-yard touchdown run. The Ironmen were nearly perfect, according to the article in the newspaper, in the 65-13 win over Warrior Run. Nick Lemon and Pat Ross combined to complete 10 of 13 passes for nearly 200 yards. Jesse Anderson intercepted his fifth and sixth passes of the season. Head coach Dave Zielinskie was well pleased with his team.
40 YEARS AGO (1980)
Dolores Noel and Norman Houseknecht, seventh-graders at the Fred W. Diehl School, were in a photo in the local newspaper holding a portrait of Rear Admiral Randall Jacobs, a Danville native, who was chief of Navy personnel during World War II, relieving Admiral Chester Nimitz.
The portrait was part of a display in the Diehl School on Randall’s life, compiled by the Montour County Historical Society. (Rear Admiral Randall Jacobs, after the war, was assigned a post as commandant of the 13th Naval District, with headquarters in Seattle, Washington, succeeding Rear Admiral Robert M. Riffin.
The admiral retired in 1952 after 49 years and four months of service. One of the many outstanding contributions of his career was to help establish the WAVES, Women Accepted for Volunteer Emergency Service. His many honors included the Navy’s Distinguished Service Medal.)
Rear Admiral Randall Jacobs returned to Danville in 1952 after an amazing career in the Navy. He was often the main speaker at organizations and patriotic events. Rear Admiral Jacobs was recognized at a testimonial dinner in May of 1967 and passed away on June 19, of that year at the age of 81. Rear Admiral Jacobs was buried with full military honors at Arlington Cemetery.
Peggy Wertz, president of the Lambda Chi Chapter of Beta Sigma Phi, inducted three new members, Sharon VonBlohn, Robin Kessler and Beth Cooke into the sorority.
60 YEARS AGO (1960)
Sam Keefer, Montour County treasurer, long active in health and community affairs, was presented the coveted Benjamin Rush Award by the Montour County Medical Society. Keefer was given the award for his years in the fields of health such as the Cancer Society, at ceremonies held in the staff rooms of GMH.
In 1960, the American Medical Association honored those who exemplified medicine’s highest values, commitment of service, community involvement and leadership with the Benjamin Rush Award.
Intramural football in the Danville area schools got off to a start with 140 boys entering the program.
The boys were assigned to four teams and were from the sixth, seventh and eighth grades. Each team played a six-game schedule and practices were held each day after school. In this program, the boys were taught the fundamentals of football. It was learned that all the boys playing on the first string varsity team of the DHS Senior High School got their football start in the intramural program. Teams were coached by George Gehrig, Eugene Shipe, Guy Long and Jack Wintersteen, all teachers in the Danville Jointure. (I am sorry that I can’t list all 140 names because I enjoyed reading each of them and know many others would also.)
75 YEARS AGO (1945)
The Columbia-Montour Boy Scout Council was preparing to build at Camp Lavigne a Memorial Cabin honoring Boy Scouts who served their country in World War II and serving as a reminder that the sacrifice of 26 of their number would not be forgotten. The site selected was between the swimming pool and the church grounds, not far from the parade grounds. Their plans were that it would not just be a summer cabin but with two floors containing large fireplaces and spacious rooms designed for use both winter and summer.
Petty Officer Lewis Dietz was honorably discharged from the U.S. Navy after serving three years. He served as an electrician's mate 2-C and had extensive overseas duty.
Staff Sgt. Charles Young, of West Mahoning Street, was honorably discharged from the U.S. Army after 35 months of service. He participated in the Ardennes, Rhineland, Central Europe, Normandy and Northern France battles. He earned the ETO (Eastern Theater Offensive) Ribbon with five Bronze Battle Stars and the Good Conduct Medal.
Two of his brothers also serve in the Armed Forces, Staff Sgt. Harold Young of the Army Air Force in Florida, and Petty Officer George Young, serving in the Hawaiian Islands.
Postmaster George Purpur announced that the local post office received and placed on sale the “Three Cent Army Commemorate Stamp.”
The design consisted of a procession of U.S. troops passing under the Arc de Triomphe in Paris with an escort of six large bombers overhead and the coat of arms of the U.S.
One of the things that I do to help me through these difficult times is to each day send a song out to many of my friends.
This is a good one to wake up to each morning, hopefully, lifts your spirits to joy and happiness for the rest of the day.
"Sing a Song," sung by the Carpenters
"Sing, Sing a song. Sing out loud, sing out strong. Sing of good things, not bad. Sing of happy, not sad. Sing. Sing a song. Make it simple to last your whole life long. Don’t worry that it’s not good enough for anyone else to hear. Just sing. Sing a song. La La LaLa LaLa Sing. Sing a song. Let the world. Sing out loud. Sing of love there, could be. Sing…."
Sis Hause is a Danville historian. Her weekly columns appear in The Danville News.