DANVILLE — If the Montour County Zoning Hearing Board approves, a vendor will launch a non-motorized boat rental concession this year at the Montour Preserve's Lake Chillisquaque.
The Montour Area Recreation Commission (MARC) Monday night approved Riverside Adventure Company, owned by Dave Decoteau, as the vendor. Decoteau proposed offering the rentals all week long. Boaters will be able to rent online, as the kiosk would only be manned on weekends.
The only other proposal came from SUPfit Yoga — Susquehanna Kayaks, of Williamsport, which proposed offering the service Thursdays through Sundays.
The rentals could be available from May 1 through Oct. 31, from dawn to dark, under MARC's guidelines, but the concessionaire can set his own hours and days of operation. The concession would operator from a temporary mobile structure near the Heron Cove boat launch.
Decoteau is a former MARC director who also has worked with MARC over the years, MARC Director Bob Stoudt disclosed. He said MARC also has worked with SUPfit to host a number of events at the preserve, noting a conflict with both vendors. He recommended the board select Decoteau's offer, though, because it would be a greater benefit to the preserve.
Decoteau proposed that his donation to MARC this year would be based on sales, and in the two subsequent years, he would donate 5 percent of his gross income if he makes between $10,000 and $20,000 and 10 percent of his gross income if he makes between $20,000 and $30,000.
Decoteau said he has provided canoes and kayaks to boaters for years at the preserve, driving the watercraft to and from his business. He said that got expensive. With technology such as Bluetooth, better internet access and better cell service at the preserve now, he can offer rentals at the preserve via his website so that the kiosk will not have to be manned daily.
"I thought it was important for people to get boats when traffic was low," he told the MARC board during the meeting on Zoom. "This idea helps us keep boats here all week long."
He said the boats will include trackers that would render the boat useless if removed.
Decoteau said his website would act as a distribution point for payment, safety instructions and waivers. Customers will watch a safety video, read and sign the waiver and book their rentals.
Bluetooth-enabled locks would allow secure access to the equipment for a set period of time.
Decoteau also plans to test the market for fishing and other supplies during the manned hours on Saturdays and Sundays.
MARC Director Bob Stoudt, who last month proposed the idea of seeking a boat rental concessionaire, said the plan would have to go before the county zoning board because the area where concession would be is not covered by zoning. That board meets next month. Stoudt said he hoped to have a final proposal for the MARC board by April's meeting.
He said last month he also had reached out to Talen Energy for the company's input. Talen owns the preserve just outside of Washingtonville and leases it to MARC.