“Harvest Home, harvest home!
We’ve plowed, we’ve sowed
We’ve reaped, we’ve mowed
And brought safe home
Every load.”
– Harvest Home Song, Lore and Magick of the Harvest
THIS WEEK IN U.S. HISTORY
Nov. 6, 1860, Abraham Lincoln was elected President of the United States.
Nov. 8, 1889, Montana became the 41st State
Nov. 8, 1933, President Franklin D. Roosevelt formed the Civil Works Administration (CWA) to help create jobs for millions of workers unemployed during the Great Depression.
20 YEARS AGO (2000)
According to the local newspaper, seven seniors helped lead the Danville boys soccer team to its second consecutive Susquehanna Valley League (SVL) championship and into the District 4 Class AA championship game. The boys won District 4 and lost 2-1 to Dallas in the PIAA Championship game; Greg Haladay, the top scorer with 27 goals for the Ironmen, scored the only goal. The seniors were: Kurt Smith, Adam Hampton, Jason Comrey, Ryan Strange, Jon Dressler, Greg Haladay and Tyler Hennessy.
For the first time in school history, the Danville girls soccer team finished unbeaten. The Lady Ironmen won their second straight SVL championship and made their second straight appearance in the District 4 final. The girls, after winning District 4, lost 3-0 to Owen J. Roberts in the PIAA East semifinal. They finished the season with 22 wins, the most ever for a Danville soccer team.
The six seniors of the girls’ soccer team were: Erin Feist, Michelle Nevius, Aleah Wright, Crystal Jantzi, Lauren Heath and Alison Carney.
The Danville girls cross country team won the district and league titles while the boys team was the top Class AA team in the SVL. Team members pictured in the local newspaper were: Steph Hassinger, Ashley Klees, Julia Kelly, Jess Fowler, Michelle Boyer, Emily Maksimak, Mike Mathes, Adam Carper, and Jeremy Grimm.
n
Joe Whapham and Charles Talton of the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 298 presented a flag to Liberty Valley first-graders, Sean Greggory and Megan Kishbaugh in honor of Veterans Day. Among the ceremonies for Veterans Day was the raising of the flag by the members of the V.F.W. and the American Legion in Memorial Park.
n
Montour County voters turned out in record numbers on Election Day. Seventy percent of the county’s registered voters went to the polls to cast their votes. People were waiting in line for the doors to open. Those working the polls, a few after 25 years holding this position, claimed they never saw the polls so busy.
George W. Bush became the 43rd president of the United States. His opponent was Al Gore. Bush became the second son of a former United States President to become the American president, the first being John Quincy Adams. Bush was president from 2001 to 2009.
40 YEARS AGO (1980)
Mayor Donald Becker was pictured in the local newspaper signing a proclamation designating Nov. 3-8 ‘Poppy Week.’ The local VFW Post and VFW Auxiliary 298 conducted sales of the poppies which were made by disabled war veterans as a therapy program. Proceeds were used for rehabilitation purposes and for families of veterans. Pictured with Mayor Becker were volunteers: Sharon Klock, LeAnn Hanaway, Ruth Hanaway and Lisa Bressler.
(The members of the Danville Elks entertained veterans at Maria Joseph Manor on Veterans Day.)
Becker had recently been administered the oath for the office of mayor of Danville by Montour County Judge J. W. Myers. Becker was the unanimous choice of the borough council to fulfill the term of the late William Leighow.
n
Ronald Reagan became the 40th president of the United States, winning over Jimmy Carter. According to a photo in the local newspaper, local elections workers Mary Hauck and Carrie Long were kept busy through the long election night in Montour County Courthouse counting votes until after the final precinct reported in at 2 a.m. Reagan served as president from 1981 to 1989.
60 YEARS AGO (1960)
The Danville Junior High closed out its football season on a winning note with a 31-0 win over Northumberland. The Ironmen posted a 5-1 record, only losing to Sunbury. Danville tallied in every period, including a pair of touchdowns in the opener. Tim Shepperson scored in the first quarter on a two-yard plunge and a 25-yard run. Joe Gerst “got loose for a 40-yard jaunt off tackle for a TD in the 2nd quarter” and Gregg Williams “kept the ball on a rollout and ran for 15 yards for a score.” Tim Shepperson scored his third TD with a 30-yard run.
n
The Danville Junior Varsity Ironmen football team had victory number 5 with a 19-0 win over the Northumberland JV team. Ken Bills scored the first of three Danville touchdowns, with an 83-yard run. Quarterback Bob Marks and end Emerson Butch Heffner “collaborated” for a 23-yard pass play and the second six-pointer. Larry Bloskey took care of the rest of the team’s scoring with a 17-yard end run and also bolted around the end for the extra point. Coach Bernie Zaborowski was pleased with his teams showing and added they were excellent defensively.
n
The largest number of citizens in the history of Montour County was qualified to vote on Nov. 8. In Montour County alone there were 7,556 registered voters, about 96 percent of all people over 21 years of age. The heavy registration was attributed to the recent effective appeal of The Danville News in cooperation with both political parties, the Lions Club and the local Boy Scout troops and school students.
Sixty-four million Americans, along with the 8,766 in the Montour County-Riverside area, were able to vote. The entire world was watching the outcome of the contest between Vice President Richard Nixon and John F. Kennedy. This election was the first one in which Alaska and Hawaii would have a vote. Kennedy became the 35th president of U.S. He served from January 1961 until his assassination in November 1963.
75 YEARS AGO (1945)
An article in The Morning News mentioned that the Hawaii islands looked like "old Home Week" as it became the scene of a reunion for four Danville sailors who were all serving in the Pacific Area.
PM Bob Naus wrote his wife telling her of meeting with Frank Fenstermacher and Charles Gibson of Danville, all stationed at the same base. Naus, later visiting the Liberty House to purchase a gift for Mrs. Naus, noticed a familiar face that happened to be Charles Young of West Mahoning Street. The boys had a great time reminiscing over "old home town," Danville.
n
More than 300,000 persons placed orders for the 1946 Ford car on “V-2” Day, without knowledge of the cost of the cars.
Dealers in many cities reported that showroom crowds exceeded those that saw the Historic Debut of the Model “A” Ford in the fall of 1927.
