MAHONING TWP. — The Montour Area Recreation Commission (MARC) will apply for a license for small games of chance that can be used by the commission and the Washingtonville Revitalization Committee.
The commission board Monday night approved commission Director Bob Stoudt seeking the annual license, which costs $125. Stoudt said the cost of the fee will be donated and not paid by the commission.
Stoudt said the license is issued by the county treasurer.
The revitalization committee had also requested that MARC set up a fund for it to deposit money. Stoudt said Washingtonville Mayor Tyler Dombroski and he will review this and present it to the board at its Oct. 28 meeting since the individual who usually handles these requests isn't returning until next week.
He also reported electric converters will be installed in two units that weren't correctly wired for the heating, ventilation and air conditioning system upgrades in the visitors and environmental educational centers. The work should be finished by early October.
Community projects
A dozen Service 1st employees on Monday spread 68 cubic yards of playground mulch at a swing set and kids' play areas at the Montour Preserve and it "looks fantastic," he said. "We appreciate this. It has been tremendously helpful," he said.
The board approved the purchase of the mulch for $2,412 from Burst Landscaping. Stoudt said the company provided a discount and delivered and placed the mulch where it was needed.
Girl Scout Troop 60089 of Danville constructed two turtle basking platforms in the visitors center pond and the Goose Woods trail environmental study pond. They also built four new trail benches for the Goose Woods Trail and Hummingbird Trail at the preserve, he said.
He said the commission has been renting a mower deck from Hoover Tractor the past two months. The board approved purchasing the unit for $2,532, which includes a credit from renting. Stoudt said they can use this at the preserve, at Hess Field and along parts of the North Branch Canal Trail. The purchase was budgeted as part of maintenance costs at the preserve. He said it can be used to mow sides of trails and will result in a great time and cost savings.
The board also approved repairing light fixtures around the visitors center and environmental education center. He said only two bulbs work at this time. The visitors center is used as a polling place by the county. Williamsport Electric estimated the cost will be $3,851. If ballasts need to be replaced, that would be an additional $106 for each. Underground wiring at one pole has burned out, he said.