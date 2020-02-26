DANVILLE — The Montour Area Recreation Commission has created a Mountain Biking Advocacy Group.
The group will serve as an advisory committee to the commission board, commission Director Bob Stoudt said at Monday's commission board meeting. It will assist with mountain bike-related items and amenities.
Stoudt plans to present names to serve on the group at the board's meeting in March.
The board also approved applying for grants of $1,500 each for DeLong Park in Washingtonville and for a pump track at Hopewell Park in Mahoning Township through the Youth in Philanthropy of the Central Susquehanna Community Foundation. A swing set at the park is estimated to cost about $6,500. The pump track study will cost $5,000.
DirtSculpt, of Lehighton, has provided a proposal to prepare designs for a larger pump track at the park, which is expected to bring in visitors.
The commission plans to fund the study after it receives $25,000 donated by Geisinger for this year.
According to information provided by DirtSculpt, pump tracks are named after the pumping motion riders use to propel them through the course. They have a start hill that is slightly raised with riders using the momentum combined with a pumping motion to maintain speed.
Stoudt was to meet Feb. 26 with local mountain biking enthusiasts and representatives of the Columbia-Montour Visitors Bureau, Susquehanna River Valley Visitors Bureau, state Department of Community and Natural Resources, Susquehanna Greenway Partnership and others to discuss opportunities to promote and enhance regional mountain biking opportunities. He continues to investigate the potential for the commission to pursue the International Mountain Biking Association's Trail Towns program for the region.
Upcoming events
The commission will hold the Humdinger Trail Race in Danville March 7. Registration closes on March 3.
Montour 24 Endurance Runs will be held June 26 and June 27.
The Chili Challenge will be held Oct. 10.
The commission received the Danville Business Alliance Not-for-Profit of the Year Award at its annual meeting Feb. 15.
St. Cyril Preschool and Kindergarten hosted a "pay for play" fundraiser for the commissioner with $1,335 raised.
Commission board members learned an audit was conducted of $300,000 in state grants for the Montour Preserve from Jan. 1, 2017, through Dec. 31. The commission will be sent $30,000 in about four weeks from the close-out process. The money will be used for the preserve.
Canada geese
The commission board also approved a contract with the U.S. Department of Agriculture Animal and Plant health Inspection Service to control the Canada geese population at the Montour Preserve.
Stoudt said this year's contract will not exceed $4,334. The commission has contracted with the service since 2015 to control nuisance geese in the summer.
He said a number of geese stay long-term on the Heron Cove side of Lake Chillisquaque resulting in droppings on the boat launch and in the pincic area and causing a health hazard.
A few people feed the geese bread despite signs posted telling them not to feed the geese. Stoudt said the bread isn't good for the geese because they can't digest it.
Last year, the service rounded up and euthanized 40 excess geese. They were processed for human consumption.
If people didn't feed the geese, this wouldn't be that much of an issue, he said.