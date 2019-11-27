DANVILLE — Danville could become a destination for mountain bikers worldwide.
The Central Susquehanna Mountain Bike Hammers are applying for the designation in 2020 through the Montour Area Recreation Commission (MARC), said Hammers coach Dave Decoteau.
Decoteau said there are different levels of designations based upon what an area has to offer visitors.
He said the designation would draw people to Danville to take advantage of facilities in the area during the commission's board meeting Monday night.
Decoteau said the commission would be the applicant and would prepare the lengthy application, which takes into consideration the miles of trails, outfitters and an inventory of everything in the area. A representative of the International Mountain Bicycling Association's Local Program would visit the area to assess what is included in the application.
"There are ride centers all over the world. The ones in America, I have ridden on probably based on recommendations," he said.
The Hammers team practices at Hopewell Park, in Mahoning Township, and holds events there.
He said he has just started to speak with officials of Natalie Mountain bike trails on the possibility of working together. He said that area has 80-some miles of mountain bike trails. An international designation could benefit the entire region, he said.
Commission Director Bob Stoudt said, if the board approves the strategic plan in January, MARC could research the viability for applying for the ride center program by partnering with the Columbia-Montour Visitors Bureau and other possible partners.
On a longer term basis, MARC could prioritize the creation of facilities of amenities needed to achieve ride center status.
"Danville is positioned well with places where people can stay and brew pubs. A ride center is a pretty big deal," Decoteau said. Besides trails, Danville also has a bike shop, he said.
The mountain bike center possibility is part of the five-year strategic plan Stoudt wants the public to comment on through the week before the next MARC board meeting on Jan. 27.
He said people can comment on MARC's Facebook page, but he prefers they email him with comments and suggestions at RStoudt@MontourRec.com. People can also call 570-336-2060.
"The public has a chance to help shape recreation in the next five years and help give us guidance on what the community wants to see," Stoudt said.
Decoteau said the Hammers placed third this year in the state and the team was fifth last year. The team, founded three years ago, has had two state champions. "We want kids to love to ride bikes," he said.
Allyson Scheunemann, a freshman at Northern Vermont University majoring in outdoor education, said she ran a mountain bike camp for girls at Hopewell Park the past two years. "They had so much fun," she told the MARC board, which supported the events. She said she hopes the 2020 camp will involve harder skills for older girls and the basics for younger riders. The camp gave a $100 donation to MARC.
Decoteau said Scheunemann did a great job organizing the camp. The Central High School graduate also received a student athlete award in 2018 from the National Interscholastic Cycling Association of which two are chosen nationally, he said.
Stoudt said MARC's goal is to show everyone who invested in the future of the recreation commission that it was worth it. He said a Geisinger contribution of $25,000 should be received by Jan. 31.
A new hotel tax for the commission goes into effect Jan. 1. The first payment will be received in the last week in April or the first week in May. In 2020, three payments will be received. The hotel tax is expected to bring in an average of $167,000 each year. Stoudt budgeted $100,000 for the tax in 2020, which he said was "super conservative."
Stoudt said the commission board approved bringing back three races that should draw tourists to the region. They will also be part of the commission's goal to get people healthy and active, he said. Planned races for 2020 are the Humdinger, the Montour 24 and the Chilli Challenge. The races had been discontinued because they lost money.
Montour Preserve
Stoudt hopes work can be done at the Montour Preserve to make it more accessible to the handicapped. The commission also aims to get the North Branch Canal Trail open, he said.
Stoudt said Resurrection Movement Studio, Hawkins Chevrolet, the Danville Business Alliance and more than 40 businesses and organizations held the Preserve the Preserve event Oct. 26 at Hawkins, which resulted in $2,784 presented to the preserve. Seventh- and eighth-graders from St. Joseph School did a tremendous amount of work at the preserve on Nov. 21, he said.
The strategic plan contains short- and long-term goals for sites MARC manages. At Hess Recreation Area, short-term goals including updating trailhead kiosk maps, the website and brochures; pruning vegetation; repairing potholes; repairing a flood-damaged section of the Mahoning Flats Trail; installing new permanent parking restrictions signs; repairing the water fountain; improving drainage; and clearing culverts.
Short-term work at Hopewell Park includes updating trail mapping, kiosk maps, the website and brochures; pruning vegetation; completing parking lot drainage repairs; repairing and regrading bike jumps and completing proposed trail connections.
Preserve short-term work includes seeking watercraft rental, food, fishing equipment and picnic item concessionaires; updating trailhead and parking lot kiosk maps, the website and brochures; repairing flood-damaged culverts, restroom sinks and the pond in the visitors center bird viewing area; rehabilitating the fossil pit information kiosk; continuing universal accessibility improvements to the fossil pit entrance, Hummingbird Trail and Goose Woods Trail; replacing picnic grills; replacing swings at Goose and Heron coves; rehabilitating or removing the visitors center herb garden and butterfly wall; repairing pavilions and restrooms; adding amenities to the visitors center in partnership with the Columbia-Montour Visitors Bureau; and adding new educational resources to the environmental education center and visitors center to promote wellness and outdoor physical activity in partnership with Geisinger.
Special projects include coordinating with the business alliance, Danville borough, Geisinger and others to identify and improve the pedestrian-bike connection between Danville's downtown, Geisinger and Geisinger's Stewardship Forest.