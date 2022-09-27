DANVILLE — Members of the Montour Area Recreation Committee on Monday night said they will be accepting bids for both lawn care and snow removal at the various properties managed by MARC.
Sealed bids for lawn care at the various properties managed by MARC will be received by MARC at any time until 6:59 p.m. on Oct. 24, a Monday.
Bids will be publicly opened and read aloud during MARC’s regular Oct. 24 meeting at 7 p.m. at the Montour Preserve Environmental Education Center, 374 Preserve Road, Danville, PA 17821 and through Zoom.
Specifications and bid forms may be obtained online at www.MontourRec.com or by submitting a request in writing or by telephone or email to: Montour Area Recreation Commission PO Box 456, Danville, PA 17821 570-336-2060 or RStoudt@MontourRec.com
Each bid must be enclosed in a sealed envelope, plainly marked with ‘2023 Lawn Care Bid’, and mailed to MARC at the address listed above. Sealed bids may also be hand-delivered to MARC on Oct. 24, between 8 a.m.-2 p.m. or between 6:30 - 6:59 p.m., at the Montour Preserve visitors’ center, 374 Preserve Road, Danville, PA 17821.
Bids may be withdrawn by bidders for any reason for 48 hours after the time of bid opening. After 48 hours from bid opening, bids may not be withdrawn for a period of 60 days.
A certified Treasurer’s Check, a Cashier’s Check, or a Bid Bond, secured by a Corporate Surety approved by the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, in the amount of 10 percent of the entire bid amount, must accompany the bid.
The same process exists for bidding on the snow and ice removal services at the Montour Preserve. Bids will be received by the Montour Area Recreation Commission (MARC) at any time until 6:59 p.m. on Oct. 24. Bids will be publicly opened and read aloud during MARC’s regular Oct. 24 meeting
Each bid must be enclosed in a sealed envelope, plainly marked with ‘2022 / 2023 Montour Preserve Snow and Ice Removal Bid.'