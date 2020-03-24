DANVILLE — All Montour Area Recreation Commission programs and special events remain canceled through April 30 because of the COVID-19 virus, according to Commission Director Bob Stoudt.
The Montour Preserve visitors center, environmental education center and Goose Cove and Heron Cove picnic area restrooms are closed to public use. When using commission trails, give as much room as possible on the trail when passing others, Stoudt said. Step off the trail to make room when possible without damaging natural areas, he said.
Washingtonville's 150th-anniversary celebration, scheduled for April 24-26, likely will be postponed due to COVID-19 restrictions, he said.
Lake Chillisquaque at the preserve is closed to boating through April 30 in accordance with Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission regulations.
To replace in-person programs, Stoudt and Assistant Director Jon Beam are working on a weekly audio report for the commission's Facebook page and other outlets. The report would detail timely natural events and encourage children and families to get outdoors in a setting compatible with virus restrictions, Stoudt said.
He reported Elijah Evans Excavating completed repairs to the Hess Recreation Area parking lot in early March. Stoudt continues to maintain the restrooms that are open to the public but will continue to monitor guidance about the virus and make adjustments as needed.
Stoudt anticipates a dramatic reduction of money collected from taxes paid by people staying at hotels and motels in Montour County for the commission because of the virus. Because of this, he has begun to defer any non-essential spending in anticipation of severe budget challenges later this year and into 2021, he said.
Stoudt plans to apply for a special exception from the Montour County Zoning Hearing Board to allow concessionaires at the Montour Preserve.
In other business:
Stoudt said the Feb. 29 maple sugaring open house and pancake breakfast were successful. The breakfast sold 200 tickets with 28 people not attending because of illness.
Master garden volunteers have adopted the herb and pollinator garden near the visitors center and plan to rehabilitate and improve it. The PA Master Naturalist program has adopted the butterfly garden along the wildlife management trail at the preserve and is working to rehabilitate and improve it, he said.
Stoudt met Feb. 26 with local mountain biking enthusiasts and representatives of the Columbia-Montour Visitors Bureau, Susquehanna River Valley Visitors Bureau, state Department of Conservation and Natural Resources, Susquehanna Greenway Partnership and others to discuss opportunities to promote and enhance regional mountain biking opportunities.
He has been in contact with the new owners of the land adjacent to the Geisinger Stewardship Forest. The commission may have the opportunity to develop trails there, he said. The acquisition cost is estimated at $1 million.
He and Washingtonville Mayor Tyler Dombroski met with a landowner adjacent to Chillisquaque Creek about a possible stream access easement for kayaking.