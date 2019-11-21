SHAMOKIN — Three people were taken into custody on Thursday afternoon following a 4-hour standoff on South Market Street.
Jared Wagner, 27, Michelle Cragle, 37, and Shawn Hepner, 40, all of Shamokin, were apprehended and taken to the Northumberland County Jail.
The standoff, which began at 11:46 a.m., drew about two dozen police officers from Shamokin and surrounding communities, as well as Northumberland County Emergency Management Agency, firefighters and fire police for traffic control, and the state police Special Emergency Response Team, or SERT. The standoff forced motorists and school bus drivers to detour around a three-block area that police had sealed off.
Shamokin Police Chief Darwin Tobias III said probation officers and police went to 45-47 S. Market St. to find Wagner, who was on probation out of Montour County on an assault charge.
"Information we received in the last two days stated he might be in possession of a firearm," Tobias said. "We attempted to serve a warrant."
He said no weapon was found.
The chief said the other two also had active warrants, Cragle, from Northumberland County, and Hepner, from Snyder County. He said they claimed they were living at 45 S. Market St., but the property owner, whose name Tobias didn't have at the scene, told police they were not supposed to be there.
He said police used pepper spray to try to oust the suspects. He said they went through a crawl space in what would be the attic to go between the two sides of the duplex.
The trio were not arraigned Thursday. Tobias said charges are pending.
He said that initially someone tried to flee out of the rear of the property but went back inside. One also went out on the porch roof.
"Eventually, they fled into the crawl space," the chief said.
Officers secured the house and attempted to negotiate their surrender, then used pepper spray.
Wagner was the last to surrender, at 3:55 p.m.
"The public was in no danger at all," Tobias said.