DANVILLE — Deri Reichard Jr., a Republican, announced on Tuesday that he will be running for Montour County Commissioner.
Reichard, a member of the Montour County Republican Committee, is a 1998 graduate of Danville High School, and is a part of two family businesses located in Montour County.
As a Montour County commissioner, he said in an announcement posted on Facebook, "I would like to work with local law enforcement to try to give them the support they need to continue to keep our streets and communities safe.
"I would also work with other county organizations to help keep our economic development growing in the right direction," he said.
As commissioner, Reichard continued, "I would represent you and share your voice and concerns with the people who need to hear them."
In the next few weeks, he said, petitions will be circulating "for you to sign if you are a registered Republican Montour County voter to help me get my name on the ballot for the upcoming May primary."