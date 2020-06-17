“It was June, and the world smelled of roses. The sunshine was like powdered gold over the grassy hillside.
— Maud Hart Lovelace
THIS WEEK IN U.S. HISTORY
June 20, 1782: The U.S. Congress officially adopted the Great Seal of the United States of America.
June 18, 1983: Dr. Sally Ride, a 32-year-old physicist and pilot, became the first American woman in space, beginning a six-day mission aboard the space shuttle Challenger launched from Cape Canaveral, Florida.
June 12, 1962: Paul Reichenbach, of Riverside, hit the first hole-in-one on the Frosty Valley Country Club course, which opened locally the previous season. He performed the feat in the fourth hole using a 3-wood.
20 YEARS AGO (2000)
Sean Shappell, a Danville Area High School student representing VFW Post No. 298, won first place in the District 12 "Voice of Democracy" essay contest. He was pictured in the local newspaper with Jody Appleman, VFW Auxiliary secretary, and Don Grubb, Commander of Post No. 298.
40 YEARS AGO (1980)
The Montour County 4-H Teen Council officers for 1980-81 were Ceary Bunch, president, Derry 4-H Club; Mike Kuziak, vice president, Derry 4-H Club; Paula Appleman, treasurer, Liberty 4-H Club; Laura Little, secretary, Valley 4-H Club, and Jeannet Miller, news reporter, Anthony 4-H Club.
The swim season was in full swing at Sunnybrook Pool in Valley Township. Buses ran Tuesdays and Thursdays starting at 9 a.m. There were five pickup points: the DeLong School, Blue Springs Trailer Court, both in Washingtonville, Strawberry Ridge Church, Shady Oaks Trailer Court, and at the intersection of Strawberry Ridge, Jerseytown and Washingtonville roads.
Fifty lime plant operators and engineers representing 20 major lime producing companies in the United States, Canada, and Mexico arrived in Danville at the invitation of the Kennedy Van Saun Corporation to attend a three-day seminar on lime-making technology.
Technical sessions included a tour of the KVS plant and testing facility for demonstrations of new developments in KVS proprietary equipment. This seminar would acquaint the users of KVS designed equipment with the latest developments in lime-producing systems involving the use of fuel- and energy-saving pre-heater systems. KVS had long been a leader in the design, supply and erection of lime plants and systems throughout the world.
60 YEARS AGO (1960)
More than 500 area residents turned out to witness the dedication of the Thompson Little League field restored by the Danville Kiwanis Club.
The field at the rear of the Thompson Ramo-Wooldridge plant, graded and repaired by the local Kiwanis Club, was formally dedicated. The program opening with a demonstration of pitching and catching by the "Small Fry" loop was followed by the distribution of 1,000 balloons by the Kiwanis Girl Scout troop.
The pastor of the Grove Presbyterian Church asked the invocation and the Frank W. Sidler American Legion Post 40 Honor Guard presented the American Flag for the field. The Honor Guard posted the flag while "To the Colors" and "The Star-Spangled Banner" were played on the trumpet by Ralph Fausnaught.
Doug Hawkins, president of the local Kiwanis Club, presented the field to the Little League. Dr. I.L. Messmore, Little League president, accepted the field on behalf of league officials and team members.
Jack Smith, Thompson Ramo-Wooldridge Works manager, tossed out the first ball and the familiar cry, “Play ball!” echoed through the air as the Merck and TV Company Little League teams paired off in the first game. TV Company came out on top, 16-8. "Inaugurating the new field, Gerry Reibsome, Bill Hummer and Bill Leighow each hit a home run for the ‘Antennamen’ to add a real air to the festivities.”
(I remember watching my uncles play softball on this field in the '40s.)
Earlier in the day, 100 balloons were dropped by air over the Danville-Riverside area. Ten contained a slip redeemable for one silver dollar.
75 YEARS AGO (1945)
Ninth Air Force Bomber Base, Holland — Sgt. Eugene W. Snyder, engineer gunner from Danville, was assigned to the Tiger Stripe B-20 Marauder Group of the Ninth Air Force.
Gen. Omar Bradley, commanding the 12th Army Group, commended Snyder’s group for participating in the tactical air blows which softened German resistance and West of the Rhine.
At the close of the first week of activities of the Ferry Street Playground, the names of the winners of the weekly contests held at the playground were: Robert Lane, Louise Morgan, Gloria Buckley, Richard Harvey, Beverly Ray, Mary Jane Spring, Shirley Arnold, Claire McIndoe, Mary Jane Hunsinger, Mary Smith, Romona Mottern and Clara Lyons.
Some of the activities provided for the children were: boys and girls swimming at the YMCA; handcraft, those interested in sewing or embroidering were to bring material to the playground for lessons; first aid instruction by the American Red Cross, tennis lessons, tricycle races, field races and co-ed bowling at the Y.
100 YEARS AGO (1920)
Representatives of three wars met at the home of World War I veteran Roy Wintersteen. Mrs. Wintersteen provided a lovely meal for the guests, George S. Tilson, representing a veteran of the Civil War, and S.A. Salt, the Spanish-American War. The evening developed into a "campfire," as each veteran told of their varied experiences while serving our country through different war years. Photographs were taken on the lawn.
The school directors and patrons of the rural sections of this county were faced with a new law claiming that whenever the average attendance of pupils at any one-room rural school became 10 or less, the directors would close the school and provide education of the children in another school.
The reason, according to the article, was threefold for closing the small rural school: superior educational advantages offered in a school with a larger attendance of pupils, scarcity of school teachers and finances saved by such action.
The opening of Sunnybrook Park and Ferry Street Playground brought to mind many fond memories of days spent at both places from my young years, a long time ago. Stories for another day.
Sunnybrook Park opened its swimming pool last weekend.
A West Virginia church, on July 5, 1908, held the nation's first event in honor of fathers, a Sunday sermon in memory of the 362 men who died in the previous December explosions at the Fairmont Coal Company mine. This event was only held that year.
The next year a woman, Sonora Smart Dodd, began her effort in Spokane, Washington to establish an event similar to Mother's Day in honor of her devoted father, a Civil War veteran.
She gave a petition to the Ministerial Alliance to recognize fathers. They agreed and in 1909 the church sermons across Spokane were dedicated to dads. She continued her campaign; the state of Washington celebrated the nation's first statewide Father’s Day on June 19, 1910 when the mayor of Spokane and the governor issued proclamations.
In 1916, President Wilson, according to some information, approved celebrating Father’s Day.
President Lyndon Johnson in 1966 dedicated the third Sunday in June as Father’s Day. It was in 1972 that Richard Nixon signed into law Father’s Day as a permanent national holiday on the third Sunday of June.
(According to some scholars, Father’s Day can be traced back to the ruins of Babylon.)
Remember your father on Sunday and always.
If my father were here with me on Sunday, I would hug him, thank him for all the love, support and parental guidance I received for so many years and tell him how proud I was that he was my father.
I also would express the same feelings for my mother as Sunday, June 21 would have been her 102nd birthday.
Sis Hause is a Danville historian. Her weekly columns appear in The Danville News.