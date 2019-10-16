DANVILLE — Before Tracy Shaffer's mother died from cancer, she asked her if she could go anywhere and where that would be.
Her mother, Mary Knorr, of Bloomsburg, replied she wanted a cure found for cancer so no one would have to suffer.
"I'm not going to stop," said Shaffer, of Riverside, of her passion to support and raise money for Montour County Relays for Life and to support other relays.
"I am passionate about it. I made a promise to my mom I would continue the fight so no one would suffer like she did," she said.
October has been designated as breast cancer awareness month and September was pediatric cancer awareness month.
When Shaffer goes on vacation, she visits a relay. She also supports local relays, which benefit cancer research and cancer patients.
"We're all going to the same place," said her daughter, Megan Messimer, who is co-chair of Montour County's Relay for Life.
Shaffer said Messimer, 34, of Milton, has been volunteering at relays since she was in seventh grade.
"As long as there are people diagnosed with cancer, we will be raising awareness," Messimer said.
Shaffer's mother was diagnosed with colon cancer that spread to small cell lung cancer in 1997. Shaffer and family members decided to form a relay team. Her mother passed away before the relay was held. The team became Nana's Angels in 1998.
Shaffer and Messimer have served in leadership roles with the relay. Messimer served as survivorship chair and a co-chair in May and expects to be in those capacities for the May 30, 2020 relay at Danville Middle School.
Shaffer is in charge of the luminaria service and helps out wherever needed. For the last relay, she took on corporate sponsorship. "I saw a need and did it," said Shaffer, who is a secretary at Danville Primary School. The luminaria ceremony is held in memory and in honor of cancer patients and caregivers.
In May, 14 teams raised $46,000 at the Montour County relay. Nana's Angels 10-member team was the top team this year raising $11,754 and has been the top team for a few years.
"Everyone works hard. It doesn't matter if people contribute $5 or $5,000, it will all be going to help someone who needs it," Messimer said.
Shaffer said they fundraise all year, including the T-shirts they sell, which Shaffer designs. Messimer said they have raised money through a variety of events such as wine and paint nights, a bus trip, Panera Bread giving them a percentage of sales and Shaffer selling gift cards with Crest Haven donating a percentage of its sales to them.
Shaffer organizes a large silent auction for the team that in May had 200 prizes including a filled Yeti and a Michael Kors purse. She has already started collecting prizes for next year including coolers and beach umbrellas. She uses Facebook to get the word out so people can see the prizes and come to the relay.
"I couldn't do it without the support of the school and the community," she said.
Shaffer has had many family members pass away from cancer. Her grandmother, Ruth Roberts, died of colon cancer in 1970. Her mother-in-law, Bertha Shaffer, died from pancreatic cancer in 2015. Her brother, William Knorr, died from colon cancer in 2012.
Her uncle, Donald Roberts, died from colon cancer in 2007. Her husband, Keith Shaffer, is a two-time cancer survivor and one year cancer-free, said Shaffer, who is in her 22nd year working for the Danville Area School District.
Messimer's dad, Matt Harter, was diagnosed with lung cancer and began treatments recently at Geisinger.
Messimer organizes a survivors' lunch during the relay with guest speakers "sharing their story and giving hope that there is life after their diagnosis," said Messimer, a special education teacher at Midd-West High School. She said the Pine Barn Inn donates meat for the meal while Cherokee Tap Room and Old Forge Brewing Co. provide the side dishes. Kristy Farrell donates desserts and Bason's Coffee donates tea and coffee.
"People still think when they hear they have cancer that they are doing to die. It's not a death sentence," Messimer said.
"They have come a long way," Shaffer said of research and treatments.
They advocate early detection and screenings. Shaffer underwent genetic testing for colon cancer in 2015, which showed she didn't carry the gene.
Shaffer said the Relay for Life, founded by a physician in Tacoma, Wash., in 1985, is a way for people to have fun while raising money. The Montour County Relay, celebrating its 27th year in 2020, includes a walk for kids and activities for kids. They have a DJ who donates his time during the 12-hour event.
"The school district is amazing to allow us to use their facilities," Messimer said.
A relatively new team of senior citizens from The Meadows raises money from bingo and by selling soup and baked goods. "They're great," Shaffer said.
This year, young professionals from Service 1st hosted a team. Many team names relate to families, such as the McDonough Marchers, Rockin for Rachelle, Grandma's Dragonflies, Mooseketeers, Hope is Always in Bloom, which is made up of oncology nurses, Carol's Crusaders, Momma K's Kids, Caring Crusaders, the Lanterns, Heroes of Hope, Select Specialty Hospital, Team Victory and Team HIM.
For more information, visit relayforlife.org/pamontourcounty.