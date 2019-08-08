DANVILLE – Deck repairs will be performed this weekend to the Route 54 River Bridge in Danville.
Contractor Glenn O. Hawbaker Inc. will mill portions of the epoxy surface treatment from the deck and perform concrete repairs. This work will be performed over several weekends beginning this Friday at 7 p.m. Traffic will be restored to normal conditions by 6 a.m. Monday morning.
Two-way traffic will be maintained. There will be lane shifts as needed to perform the work. Motorists should be alert for shifting traffic patterns.
The same contractor will replace an existing epoxy overlay on a bridge on Route 54 just north of Washingtonville. This work will begin Friday afternoon. Traffic will be reduced to a single lane under flagging. A new bituminous overlay and waterproofing system will be placed later next week.
Motorists should be alert and drive with caution through the work zone.
—KAREN BLACKLEDGE