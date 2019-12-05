A state audit of the Danville Area School District found the district inaccurately reported the number of nonpublic school students transported, resulting in an over-reimbursement from the state of $113,575 over a four-year period, according to a report from Auditor General Eugene DePasquale.
The review also found the district failed to conduct monthly fire drills as required by law and inaccurately reported fire drill data to the state over the period.
"That was a goof up," said school district Acting Superintendent Ricki Boyle, who was appointed early this year. "Several years ago we did monthly fire drills. We did two of them when students were not in the building."
Those errors, like those that resulted in the over-reimbursement, occurred over the period from the 2014-2015 school year through 2017-2018.
Boyle said a software change led to the transportation reporting error.
"We did a transfer to a different software," Boyle said. "Everything is cleared up. (Transportation) costs us a lot more than they give us."
The district pays close to $2 million a year for all students' transportation.
Boyle said the district will have to repay the state. The state Department of Education will collect the overpayment by reimbursing the district less for nonpublic school students' transportation.
That state reimbursement for nonpublic and charter school students was $76,230 in 2017-2018, compared to $1.2 million for all other pupil transportation. The latter has remained somewhat consistent while the nonpublic school student reimbursement hovered around $90,000 the previous two years, according to the Department of Education website. The district's reimbursements for both is lumped together for a total of $1.3 million the two years before that.
Auditor general's office spokesman Gary Miller said the over-reimbursements happen elsewhere.
"These types of errors, unfortunately, are quite common," Miller said.
Boyle said the fire drill misreporting required a corrective action. She said she spoke with administrators about the proper procedure to follow.
"The issue is raised so the district can make sure it follows the law," Miller said. "That's a very important public safety task."
DePasquale Thursday also announced the release of audit reports for a career and technology center in Lebanon County and school districts in Allegheny, Berks, Bradford, Cambria, Clearfield, Dauphin, Erie, Luzerne, Schuylkill, Somerset and Wyoming counties.
The Department of the Auditor General examines the records of school districts, charter schools, intermediate units and area vocational-technical schools. The audit assessments include whether school entities received the state subsidies and reimbursements to which they were entitled, accurately managed taxpayer funds and complied with ethics codes, according to a news release from the office. The audits also determine whether teachers and administrators were properly certified for the positions they held during the audit period.
The report stated the Danville district properly implemented policies and procedures for internal controls, budgetary practices, Right-to-Know and Sunshine laws and complied, in all significant respects, with relevant requirements except for the over-reimbursement and fire drill reporting findings.