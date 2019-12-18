DANVILLE — Danville Area High School scored the highest School Performance Profile among high schools in the region, according to Principal Jeremy Winn.
The score was rated by the state Department of Education using data from the 2018-19 school year. Danville was rated 89.6 percent.
The education department rates every building in a school district taking into account a number of factors, Winn said. In evaluating schools, the education department considers how many students are proficient in the PSSA, or Pennsylvania System of School Assessment, and Keystone testing; third grade reading; SAT and ACT scores; and proficiency ratings in math, reading, science and English language arts. Winn said graduation and attendance rates are also considered.
"We have had families come in who have looked at the scores and tell us that is one of the reasons they chose Danville," Winn said.
In comparison, Central Columbia High School received 80.7 percent and Lewisburg High School was rated at 81.4 percent, he said.
The PA School Performance Profile is a tool to provide parents and communities with information about public school performance. A student growth factor measures how well students are progressing toward proficiency in state assessments.
Federal accountability and state law dictate that school effectiveness be measured looking at a number of areas related to student growth achievement, according to the profile.
A score of 70 percent or higher is considered to be strong by the state. Scores close to 100 percent are considered to be highly-effective schools.
The Danville Primary School received 73.4 percent and Principal John Bickhart said the score is based on third-grade test scores, which are a full year removed from the primary school, which includes kindergarten through second grades.
"We look at this as K through 12th grades and want to see scores improve consistently with each kid. Growth is based on what they need and the maximum potential of growth in any way academically and socially," he said.
In the Danville district, the middle school received a 78.3 percent and Liberty Valley Intermediate School earned 79.8 percent.
Winn said district officials were pleasantly surprised with the high school rating. He said the school offers a large number of advanced placement courses and all students take the PSAT test or the preliminary SAT.
Officials received the statistics in the last couple of weeks.
"We saw where we are doing a really good job and the teachers are really doing a good job to prepare students," he said.
Dawn Brookhart, district curriculum director, said, "Danville Area School District is committed to excellence in education. We are proud to sustain our first place ranking in the region with the PA School Performance Profile at the high school level. We are also pleased to increase our middle school score by 8 percentage points. This continued success can be attributed to the hard work and dedication of our students and staff at all levels."