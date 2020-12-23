Montour Solar One last week conducted an outreach to the local community in the form of a Zoom webinar, to share information and receive input on the proposal solar project in Montour County.
Representatives from Pattern Energy and Talen Energy were on-hand to explain the project.
There were opportunities for participants to ask questions via email (to the moderator) during the roughly 45-minute event.
During this information session, much of the material discussed had been the basis of previous town halls.
It was reiterated that Montour Solar One will look to spend $1 million over the length of the 30-year project on local nonprofits and causes, as good corporate neighbors, said one of the speakers, Jenn Ritchey.
The Montour Solar One project is a joint venture between Pattern Energy and Talen Energy, which will provide cost-effective renewable energy to the region. The project, located on land owned by Talen Energy, will utilize undeveloped land adjacent to Talen’s Montour Steam Electric Station.
Once complete, the land will feature a solar array that will cover 1,000 acres.
Approximately 130 jobs over 12 months of construction—heavy equipment operators, electricians, laborers and many other types of construction contractors. The project will employ a mix of local and out-of-area workers.
The construction work will go out to bid sometime in 2021.
A persistent question that Pattern-Talen has been asked is about property values of residences that are near or abut the land on which the solar panels will be situated.
Ritchey indicated that surveys have been done on this subject indicating that property values would be relatively stable.