DANVILLE — Borough Councilman Byard Woodruff will seek the Republican nomination to run for Montour County treasurer, he announced.
"I have enjoyed serving in local government, find it very rewarding and would like contribute more to our community," said Woodruff, who represents Danville's 3rd Ward.
He has worked in the modular home industry for more than 35 years as a costing supervisor and assistant controller. He holds a Bachelor of Science degree in finance from Penn State University and is a graduate of Danville Area High School.
He lives in Danville with his wife, Theresa, and son Patrick. He said he also has three adult stepchildren and three grandsons.
"I would greatly appreciate the public’s support," Woodruff said.
Current county Treasurer Norman Bird, a Democrat, announced in September she would seek a second term.