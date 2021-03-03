The latest in a series of community outreaches by a Montour Solar One team comprised of representatives from Pattern Energy and Talen Energy — owners of the propoed solar farm — is Tuesday at 7 p.m.
This event is a Zoom webinar, which will focus on property values, in addition to general updates on the project, said Talen Energy media and community relations manager Taryne Williams.
The webinar was originally scheduled for Feb. 18, but was rescheduled due to some members of the Montour Solar One team being impacted by weather-related challenges and an impending weather event that caused access issues on the day of the event.
Those who were already registered for the Feb. 18 event will be automatically registered for next week's webinar.
The Montour Solar One team will be joined by an expert and lead analyst to walk through a property value study performed by the nationally recognized firm, CohnReznick.
CohnReznick has a renewable energy division, and according to its website, represents "more than 100 clients across the renewable energy spectrum that includes independent power producers, developers, EPCs, utilities, tax equity investors and infrastructure and private equity funds."
Montour area residents, businesses and other interested parties are invited to join the town hall meeting by registering for the event via the following link: http://bit.ly/MS1Zoom2. Participants can register at any time.
Once registered, participants will receive a secured link via email that they will use to get into the meeting on the ninth. For those who prefer not to participate in the video portion of the meeting, a dial-in number will be provided.
Montour Solar One’s telephone town halls were conducted in October and November, and a Zoom event was hosted this past December.
This upcoming Zoom event is the latest public outreach event to share important information with the citizens of Montour County and answer questions from the community. A brief overview of the project and key facts will be provided, and there will be an opportunity for participants to ask questions during the roughly 45-minute event.
Montour Solar said it will bring $1 million in community benefits over the project’s operating life. It also claims it will bring an economic boost to the area and create 125-175 construction jobs over the one-year construction period.
More information regarding the Montour Solar One project can be found at https://montoursolar.com.