Researchers: Millions should stop taking daily aspirin

FILE - This Thursday, Aug. 23, 2018 file photo shows an arrangement of aspirin pills in New York. A new study suggests millions of people need to rethink their use of aspirin to prevent a heart attack. If you've already had a heart attack, doctors recommend taking a low-dose aspirin a day to prevent a second one. But if you don't yet have heart disease, doctors now advise routine aspirin can do more harm than good. (AP Photo/Patrick Sison, File)