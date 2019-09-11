DANVILLE — Borough council members appointed Howard Beers Jr. to replace borough council President Scott Richardson, who resigned last week to further his college education.
Beers submitted a letter of interest to serve during Tuesday night's meeting. He wrote, as a borough resident for six years, he has come to respect the work done by local government officials, borough employees and the staff. He wrote he had a genuine interest in becoming part of the council.
He lives in the 3rd Ward, which is the ward Richardson represented.
Beers will serve through the first Monday in January, borough Solicitor Michael Dennehy said.
In other business, council:
Voted to lease new radios for the fire department at $7,441 per year for 10 years. The money will come from the borough's fire fund. Borough Fire Chief Ken Strausser thanked the council for its action.
Approved committing $79,804 to replace a culvert on Upper Mulberry Street with Community Development Block Grant funds. Tyler Dombroski, representing SEDA-COG which administers the program for the borough, said the borough will have to accumulate money for the project, estimated at a couple hundred thousand dollars. The remainder of the borough's 2019 CDBG money will be used for administration. The borough's total allocation for 2019 is $97,304.
Dombroski said an income survey was done two years ago of Upper Mulberry Street residents, but not enough were collected. Council members suggested another survey be done with Jackie Hart, borough director of code and building development, and Councilman Joseph Stigerwalt gathering the information. Stigerwalt thanked Hart for doing most of the legwork.
Dombroski said the recent survey showed residents with low- to moderate-incomes making up 57 percent in the project area. At least 51 percent is required to be funded by the program.
Council President Kevin Herritt said a roundtable on transportation of municipal and Montour County officials will be held from 10 a.m. to noon Sept. 27 at the Geisinger Health Plan, on Justin Drive. A final report will be issued by late winter or early spring. Borough Manager Shannon Berkey and Police Chief Eric Gill have been attending meetings about the transportation study and are updated weekly on the process, Berkey said.