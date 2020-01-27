DANVILLE — A North Central Secure Treatment Unit resident will face action on the Montour County Court level for punching a staff member in the head with a closed fist.
Anthony A. Roig, 20, waived his right to a preliminary hearing Thursday on charges of aggravated assault and harassment from the incident Nov. 14. He is free on $10,000 unsecured bail.
State police said staff member Joseph Fromille heard a disturbance in the hallway. He found Roig shouting at other residents about going to jail. He asked Roig to stop yelling and proceed with recreational time.
Roig continued shouting with Fromille telling him he wouldn't be granted recreational time because he wasn't following instructions and was causing a disturbance. Fromille told Roig to go upstairs and Roig acted as if he was complying. Roig turned to walk, took a couple steps, turned around and punched Fromille in the head with a closed right fist, according to the charges.