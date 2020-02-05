WASHINGTONVILLE — Herb Reigel says he can't maneuver his wife's wheelchair along new sidewalks because of trees recently planted along Water Street.
"I have to go out in the road," the Washingtonville resident told borough council members Tuesday night.
Mayor Tyler Dombroski said he met with Reigel before the project began and, if he had signed an easement, the tree in front of his property could have been pushed back more resulting in a wider sidewalk. He said the offer is still on the table to meet with him.
Council President Frank Dombroski said the sidewalks meet handicapped-accessibility requirements.
Tyler Dombroski said the borough hired a professional engineer 1 1/2 years who determined requirements needed for the sidewalks. He said meetings were held with property owners along the street and one signed an easement.
"I will continue to take my wife up the highway," Reigel, a resident of 60 years, told the council.
In addition to the trees, decorative street lights were installed along Water Street as part of a beautification project.