MAYBERRY TWP. — Mayberry Township resident J.P. Campbell said he has no confidence if he has to pick up his phone and dial 911.
Resident Cindy Bird said when her mother collapsed, she dialed 911 and the wrong address was broadcast over the scanner.
Montour County Commission Chairman Ken Holdren told her and 10 other residents Tuesday night, at a meeting hosted by Mayberry Township, to provide dates and times about the incidents to the commissioners, who will investigate them. The 911 center in Bloomsburg serves Montour and Columbia counties and Rush Township and Riverside in Northumberland County.
Campbell said basic emergency service isn't working.
"I am well aware of what is going on," Commissioner Trevor Finn, who is also a Danville firefighter, said. He said the commissioners recently met with ambulance services and center officials on standard operating procedures to locate properties. He said he calls the center for directions when responding to an emergency.
Finn said the Southside Fire Company in Riverside has done a tremendous job plugging in addresses in phones so they can locate properties.
The biggest problem is radios, which was an issue before Montour and Columbia counties' 911 center merged, he said. Finn said a new firm has been hired to work on radios and Motorola has guaranteed a 95 percent mobile communication, "which is the best we can get."
Finn said he couldn't say when the issues will be corrected. "It's a work in progress," Holdren said. He said the commissioners faced a barrier during every step of the readdressing project, which was done to accurately assign addresses to properties in areas served by the 911 center. Holdren said he has been dealing with Google and state Sen. Pat Toomey's office on address matters.
Finn said he expects firefighters to return to old reliable technology in the form of voice paging.
"I completely understand your frustration. I deal with it every single day," Finn said.
County projects
Holdren also updated the group on county projects, saying the earliest would be next summer for county offices to consolidate in the former Danville Elementary School. He said the county was delayed in the closing on the school purchase from February to May because of matters including how much land the new Danville police station will be using on the former playground of the school.
Court-related offices will move to the courthouse while others will be housed on the first floor of the school four to five blocks away from the Mill Street courthouse, he said. Among those moving to the school will be children and youth services, human services, zoning and veterans services.
An architect is working on plans and after plans are completed, the county will seek requests for proposals for work at the former school, the courthouse and the jail annex.
Courthouse plans call for replacing windows, the boiler, the front steps and improving the back entrance. Finn said the front steps are crumbling and the back ramp is crumbling. A couple of handicapped-accessible parking spaces will be created behind the courthouse. He said there are voids in the boiler room, dating to the 1860s.
A secure visiting area will be installed on the second floor of the prison annex along with a handicapped-accessible visitation area on the first floor of the annex, Holdren said. Bathrooms on the first floor will be made accessible to the handicapped.
At the former school, an alternate learning school will continue to lease the second floor and two classrooms on the third floor with revenue expected to be $80,000 a year, Commission Vice Chairman Dan Hartman said.
Holdren said the commissioners will do their best to keep expenses under the $2.5 million borrowed, which included $750,000 for the school purchase. The county plans to sell two buildings along Woodbine Lane that house county offices along with land behind the former Danville Elks along Route 11.