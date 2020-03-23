Residents attend Mahoning meeting by phone; emergency declaration extended

DANVILLE —Mahoning Township supervisors voted 5-0 on Monday to rebid the Bald Top Road soil nailing project after they rejected the lone bid received by the March 17 deadline.
The supervisors, four of them meeting in person and Vice Chairman Larry Robertson participating by phone, held their first-ever teleconference meeting in which residents and township department heads listened in by phone due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Two newspaper reporters were the only others in the meeting room, where everyone sat apart from each other to maintain social distance.
The supervisors also voted to extend indefinitely the township's state of emergency that they declared last Wednesday due to the COVID-19 threat.
Access to the municipal building is restricted to only necessary personnel, and most services will be completed over the phone or via email. Street department employees and the police secretary are on paid time off. They were scheduled to be off until this Friday under the original declaration. The township secretary, treasurer and zoning officers are working alternating schedules, so that they are not in the building at the same time.
Supervisor Chairman Bill Lynn and Supervisors T.S. Scott, John Whelan, Molly Shultz and Robertson accepted engineer Drew Barton's recommendation to reject the lone bid of $795,625 from Mar-Allen Concrete Products Inc., of Ephrata, for the soil nailing work. The bid documents did not include a time frame for when the contractor can begin work, nor did the company send a representative to give a presentation at the meeting, as stated in the request for bids. Barton said last week the bid also came in $200,000 higher than expected.
With soil nailing, a machine bores into the hillside to install pipes that are filled with cement to stabilize the hilly section of road.
Barton said other companies he knew of would have submitted bids but didn't because of the shutdowns related to the health crisis. Barton said two potential bidders were on PennDOT jobs that were shut down, and the companies had to lay off workers.
The new bids must be submitted by 5 p.m. on April 13, the date of the next scheduled supervisors meeting. The bidders must include a time frame for when they can begin the project and when they can complete it, though supervisors would like to get that part of the project completed by Aug. 1. They also must prepare a 10-minute presentation for the supervisors' meeting and answer questions from the board.
The section of Bald Top Road connecting with Route 11 has been closed since May because sections are collapsing. Motorists have had to use Klein Road from Route 642 west, a six-mile detour.
During public comment from residents on the phone, Bald Top area resident Dave Betz asked if the supervisors could at least make Bald Top Road one way. The supervisors all shook their heads as he made the suggestion. Lynn told him the road could collapse, which could leave the township open to a lawsuit.
Resident Dave Martin of the same area told the supervisors, "I'm going to have to disagree with my neighbor. The road must stay closed."