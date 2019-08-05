COOPER TWP. — Several Cooper Township business owners plan to alert the township supervisors of petitions being circulated to reconsider connection fees and monthly fees for the new public sewer system.
They will attend the supervisors' meeting at 6 p.m. Thursday in the township building, said Harold Hurst. His wife, Ann Fleming Hurst, owns Fleming's Antiques and Lamps along Route 11.
"We will be respectful. It's the courtesy thing to do," he said of informing them of petitions being circulated for small business owners and residents to sign.
Ann Hurst has the business petitions at Fleming's Antiques and resident Chris Pfaff has petitions for residents to sign. They can also be found at www.PfaffPA.com/CooperSewerNews/.
At a meeting Monday night attended by 15 in Seidel's Mardi Gras, Hurst said he wants the petitions — to be presented at the township authority meeting at 5:30 p.m. Aug. 19 — to start a dialogue. "We're going to fill that room," he said of the authority meeting.
He said the equivalent dwelling units and rate schedule will economically devastate small businesses and is not sustainable.
"They never sat down with us to see what this is doing to us," he said.
Ann Hurst said they are part of the tax base.
"It's going to kill us. Now let's start talking," her husband said.
Seidel's owner Brian Seidel said the $76 monthly sewer fee is higher than most places. He said he was willing to pay that as long as businesses could be metered.
Diana Verbeck, executive director of the Danville Child Development Center, said her nonprofit was looking at a $1,250 hook-up fee and a $400 monthly sewer bill.
"That's money for programs we can't use," she said. "It's crap," she said of being charged for seven employees, of which three are full-time, and for 60 children when they should be charged for 40 children at the center.
Harold Hurst said the supervisors own the sewer system, with payments on the PennVEST loan due to start in January. He said it's likely in the long-term the supervisors could sell the system as Mahoning Township sold its water and sewer system.
"What hotel or motel wants to move in with the rate structure," he asked.
Pfaff said the township needs to renegotiate its contract with Danville borough to process sewage from Cooper Township.
With Fleming's Antiques not having plumbing facilities, he said the authority cannot charge a tappng fee, according to his interpretation of state law. Ann Fleming Hurst said the authority told her she was being charged since there is a toilet in their apartment, considered to be a residence, that customers can use. She said she already paid for 1.5 EDUs and the authority wants to charge her for one more.
Seidel said he understood the sewage will be metered after it leaves the township so Danville officials can get an accurate picture as to how much its plant is processing.
The residents and business owners will meet again at 6 p.m. Aug. 12 in Seidel's.