It’s getting pretty lonely for the remaining two Cooper Township Municipal Authority members.
They are part of what is supposed to be a five-member board. The board that oversees the financing for the township’s controversial sewer system was already down to four members when two others headed for the exit in about two weeks’ time.
Just over two weeks ago, authority Vice Chairman Randy Nevius submitted his resignation via email to the authority after two years on the board. About a week later, Secretary Roger Welliver submitted a letter of resignation during the authority’s meeting, saying that he has too “many irons in the fire and I don’t like the way the supervisors, the engineer and solicitor are treating the authority. I don’t need this hassle.”
He did thank the authority for allowing him to serve the past two to three years and said he felt sorry for residents of the township and what has been done to them, referring to the public sewer system.
Left minding the authority store are Chairman Dr. John Houston and Treasurer Chris Pfaff. Pfaff is new both to the board and a new township supervisor. With just two members, the authority won’t be able to conduct meetings unless it finds at least one more member.
It’s not clear why Nevius stepped down, and a little bit murky as to why Welliver called it quits. While he alluded to the treatment by the supervisors, engineer and solicitor, he didn’t get into specifics. We suspect, though, if there was mistreatment, if the other officials were acting unfairly, Welliver could have used his seat as a bully pulpit from which to call out the other officials.
The same is true for anyone in a public position. They are in a better position to air grievances or to place just the right amount of pressure to get something done.
Perhaps the residents and business owners unhappy with the sewer system hookup fees or the fact some are being billed without being hooked up might consider volunteering to sit on the municipal authority. That could give them more authority to change the way things are done.
The first question they might want to raise is why, as township Supervisor Chairman Terry Heimbach said, was the authority sending monthly bills to residents whose properties aren’t connected to the system?
That and the high hookup fees are good questions for those unhappy with the status quo. A seat on the authority might help them fix what’s wrong.
Township Secretary-Treasurer Paula Heimbach told the supervisors last month there were 37 businesses and residences not connected to the township public sewer system and the deadline had expired for them to connect to the system.
Township solicitor Jonathan DeWald said he would send a letter to authority solicitor Tony McDonald asking him how the authority plans to enforce people not connecting to the system.
After Welliver resigned, Houston thanked Nevius and Welliver for their service and said he wished both would remain on the authority. He asked that anyone interested in serving to contact him.
We don’t expect a flood of applicants, but we do hope at least a couple civic-minded residents will step up and take a closer look.