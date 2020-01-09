DANVILLE — A proposed flood insurance rate map update for the Borough of Danville and Cooper, Liberty, Mahoning, Mayberry, Valley and West Hemlock townships in Montour County is nearing completion.
Before the new map becomes effective, community members have the opportunity to review the updated flood risk data and provide additional technical or scientific data during the official 90-day appeals process that began on Dec. 26.
Montour County communities are participating in the flood insurance rate map change as part of the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) effort to update maps nationwide to reflect communities’ current flood risk. These updates may have risk reduction and flood insurance implications for property owners, so it is critical for residents to identify any concerns that should be raised during the appeals process.
Residents may submit an appeal if they perceive that modeling or data used to create the map is technically or scientifically incorrect. An appeal must include technical information, such as hydraulic or hydrologic data, to support the claim. Appeals cannot be based on the effects of proposed projects or projects started after the study is in progress.
The next step in the mapping process is the resolution of all comments and appeals. Once they are resolved, FEMA will notify communities of the effective date of the final maps.
Submit appeals and comments by contacting the local floodplain administrator. The preliminary maps may be viewed online at the FEMA Flood Map Changes Viewer: http://msc.fema.gov/fmcv. Changes from the current maps may be viewed online at the Region III Changes Since Last FIRM Viewer: https://arcg.is/1e4Dz8
For more information about the flood maps:
Use a live chat service about flood maps at http://go.usa.gov/r6C (just click on the “Live Chat” icon)
Contact a FEMA Map Specialist by telephone; toll free, at 1-877-FEMA-MAP (1-877-336-2627) or by email at FEMAMapSpecialist@riskmapcds.com.
— THE DAILY ITEM