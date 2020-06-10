“In early June the world of leaf and blade and flowers explodes, and every sunset is different.”
— John Steinbeck
THIS WEEK IN U.S. HISTORY
June 14, 1775: The Second Continental Congress established the first U.S. Military service, a Continental Army consisting of six companies of riflemen. The next day, George Washington was appointed by a unanimous vote to command the army.
June 14, 1777: John Adams introduced a resolution before Congress mandating a United States flag, stating “that the flag of the thirteen United States shall be thirteen stripes, alternate red and white, that the Union be thirteen stars, white on a blue field representing a new constellation.” This anniversary is celebrated each year in the U.S. on Flag Day.
"I am the flag of the United States of America. My name is Old Glory. I fly atop the world’s tallest buildings. I stand watch in America’s halls of Justice. I stand guard majestically over great institutions of learning. I stand guard with the greatest military power in the world. Look up and see me. I stand for peace, honor, truth, and justice. I stand for freedom. I have been silent witness to all of America’s finest hours. My finest hour comes when I fly at half-mast to honor my Soldiers, my Airman, my Sailors, my Marines and when I lie in the trembling arms of a grieving mother at the graveside of her fallen son or daughter. Long may I wave, dear God, long may I wave."
Selected lines from Howard Schnauber’s "I am the flag of the United States of America" provided by Fort Collins Public Library.
One of the best-known figures of the American Revolutionary era was Betsy Ross, the woman who is known for sewing the first American Flag. The fact that she had this honor didn’t surface until 1870 when a grandson told the family story to the Historical Society of Pennsylvania. He listened to his grandmother talk about the time that she made the flag in June of 1776 after a visit from President George Washington, Robert Morris and her husband’s uncle, George Ross, to request that she sew the first flag. She was shown a rough design of the flag during their visit.
Ross knew Washington because both worshipped at Christ Church in Philadelphia. Betsy’s pew was next to George and Martha Washington’s pew. She also sewed personal items for General Washington.
She finished the flag in late May or early June. Other family members also testified to the details of Betsy Ross's information.
There is still doubt among some historians that Betsy Ross made the first flag of our country as there are no preserved documents from the Continental Congress. Her home in Philadelphia is a prime tourist attraction.
In 1916, President Woodrow Wilson issued a proclamation that officially established June 14 as Flag Day. On Aug. 3, 1949, National Flag Day was established by an Act of Congress signed by President Truman.
Flag Day is not an official federal holiday.
20 YEARS AGO (2000)
The Pine Barn Inn, Mahoning Township, celebrated its 50th anniversary. Staff members, in a photo, included Kelly Thompson, Dave Varano, Jason Vermilya, Shannon Shultz, Angie Lingo, Devon Lyons and Eric Shade.
The Lady Ironmen softball team, just one win from its first appearance in the state final, lost to Valley View after a tough game, 8-4, at R. Betzler Field at King’s College Class AA East title. Kelly Zarski had two hits and one run, Sarah Patterson had one hit and two runs, Kelly Deitrick had one hit and one run.
40 YEARS AGO (1980)
Jack Metzer Ford-Lincoln-Mercury Danville was awarded Ford Motor Company’s highest honor for “total excellence in customer service.” Merle Turner, dealership service manager, accepted the Distinguished Service Citation Award from George C. Read, Ford Parts and Service Division’s Philadelphia district manager.
This award ranked the dealership among the top 15 percent of 6,500 Ford and Lincoln-Mercury dealerships nationwide in handling parts and service activities for their customers.
Heather and Andy Knouse were pictured in the local newspaper pointing to a crayon mural depicting the goal of the St. Peters Methodist Church Vacation Bible School. Each year the children’s offering supported a mission related to children. This year their goal was to send Harrisburg children to day camp.
Members of Girl Scout Troop 88 from Mahoning Cooper School participated in Flag Day ceremonies held by the Daughters of the American Revolution at Bloomsburg Town Park. Ivy Shutt, Barb Mottern and Grave Mottern held the flag while Kristen Philipkoski read the American Creed.
60 YEARS AGO (1960)
The Whiz Kids, Charles Maurer, Charles Forney, Fred Faust, James Wintersteen, Marlin Dewalt, team captain, and Ronnie Savage, winners of the Midway Lane Monday Night League, were one of the best squads competing at the Midway Bowling Lanes. The team traveled to Pittsburgh to compete in the Pennsylvania State Tournament.
75 YEARS AGO (1945)
Forty rose bushes and forty crosses were placed at the Historical Shrine at Bloom and Mill streets by the Montour County Commissioners the week of Flag Day.
The roses and the crosses represented the supreme sacrifices made by county boys in WWII and each cross had the name of one of the young men who died in service. Rose bushes and crosses were added for Captain John Lobach and 1st Sgt. Elias Sweitzer, two later war fatalities.
Flag Day services were held by the Danville Lodge of BPOE, Elks, with officers of other organizations and the Special Weapons Company of the State Guard participating in the event.
The rites, part of the traditional observances of every Elks lodge, began with a parade departing from the Armory escorted by the Danville Boys Band, the KVS Band and the Special Weapons Company. A concert was held at the Elks Lodge, consisting of patriotic music, the KVS male Glee club singing “To thee of Country” then the address followed by the KVS girls Glee Club singing the “Star-Spangled Banner” with help from the audience.
100 YEARS AGO (1920)
The high school and evening classes that took the Home Hygiene and Care of the Sick course, under Miss Boone Eckman, received their diplomas and spent a social hour at the YMCA.
Eckman, after congratulations, spoke about her experiences as a nurse abroad during World War I. She had a great amount of experience to relate and kept the attention of the entire large audience. She was presented with a $10 gold piece by the high school and evening class as a slight token of the high regard and appreciation.
“I pledge allegiance to the Flag of the United States of America and to the Republic for which it stands, one nation under God, indivisible, with liberty and justice for all.”
“All the World looks to The American Flag as the symbol of freedom from aggression and a guarantee that peace and righteousness shall prevail.” A slogan used during WWII to promote war bonds.
Sunday, June 14 is Flag Day — A day to fly the flag of the United States and all of us to remember to honor the words for which it stands.
This week I was able to watch separate videos of my last two graduates, Annie and Will, each receiving their high school diplomas.
Sis Hause is a Danville historian. Her weekly columns appear in The Danville News.