WASHINGTONVILLE — A section of the 1,000 acres of land on which solar panels will be erected and situated — as part of the Montour Solar One project — is less than 100 feet from the front door of Jim and Darlene Holdren's house, threatening the quality of life they have enjoyed for decades.
"It devastates me that we are going to lose our view, we're going to lose our property value and lose sight of the animals in the field across the road," Jim said recently. "Last night (last Wednesday) there were 10 deer in the field. That's all going to be fenced in. We've enjoyed looking at the wildlife here. To see some of that disappear is devastating.
"This house has been in our family for a long time," Jim said. "There is a lot of history here. I am personally attached to this house because my father was born here, my grandfather lived here."
Half of the house the Holdrens live in was built in 1870. In 1947, Jim Holdren's grandfather built the other half of it.
"The other thing that concerns me is our well being this close to the solar panels. And our property values. Who is going to want to live right next to this? No one," Jim said.
"We care about this community," he said. "I asked Montour County residents who live in this area — is this the way you want your county to look down the road?
"My husband put a lot of effort into the house, the exterior," Darlene said. "It is a shame to have a property that you've put your life and heart into ... the value go down. They have said 7 percent, but that's an average. We don't know. And who wants to move? I don't want to move but I don't think I'm going to like what I see over there."
We can't stop it, Darlene said, "but we'd like to push the fence back further so that it's not right in our face when I open my front door."
All three families on this road are close to the road and the solar farm, Darlene pointed out.
"I really don't want anything to happen to our wells that would be injurious to our health," she said. "It's not a fun trip here. We are doing the best we can. We are not trying to be obnoxious, but we are asking for things that would help keep us safe, would help our view be not so terrible and that would help our elderly and neighbors better off than if they put the solar farm right here at the edge of their property."
Other concerned residents
The Holdrens are not the only ones with concerns.
Andria Lamay grew up in Montour County, moved away for college and currently owns property in the area.
"The place we just bought here in Montour County ... we bought it in September," she said.
Lamay was not aware of the solar farm when she and her husband bought their house, she said.
"I was blindsided. Two weeks after we signed the documents, we saw the article about the solar farm in The Daily Item," Lamay explained.
She said her real estate broker was not aware of it either. "And if they were, there is no legal requirement for them to disclose it," she added.
Lamay's home is situated less than a mile from Montour Solar One, she said.
"Everytime we leave our house, we would have to drive through the industrial complex (Montour Solar One). In every direction. It would expand to our east, to our west, and north of us. And depending upon if they acquire land to the south, even south."
Lamay thinks it is going to have an adverse impact on her family life, not to mention property value.
"If our property value would decline, even by 20 percent, that would mean we'd have lost about $80,000," she said. "It's a big deal. And then when you begin to unwind the concept that these panels have to be recycled or upgraded every 15-20 years, what are we talking about potentially doing to our future? To our children's future?"
Part of the reason she and her husband bought this property was they wanted a place where they could live in peace with their neighbors.
"If you look at studies about the quality of life, if people picture the country, wildlife, scenery, beautiful sunsets and sunrises it has a positive emotional impact on them. But when people see industry all around them, they don't have the same sense of peace."
Another thing Lamay believes will have an adverse impact is the inverters — "they make a lot of noise," she said. The main purpose of solar inverters is to translate or “invert” the solar energy generated by solar panels from DC to AC so that the utility grid can use it.
"Oftentimes people don't think of solar power being noisy but the inverters will run from sun-up to sundown. As long as the sun shines, they will be converting energy. We don't know what size or type of inverters they will use," Lamay said. "So we could hear a constant whine or hum all day as long as the sun is shining.
"People around here have remarked just how peaceful it is because we don't have the sound from industry," she said.
Lamay said she has gotten involved in this discussion, not only because of her own home's closeness to Montour Solar One but also because she likes "to get involved in helping people. In worthy causes. In my mind, I want to believe that renewable energy is good and that it is the way to go, but when you start thinking about how energy is created — whenever energy is created something is consumed, another resource is used to do that."
Talen's townhall
Representatives from Pattern Energy and Talen Energy, the companies behind the Montour Solar One project, which is a $100-million investment, recently held a 50-minute telephone-only town hall, answering questions from citizens.
The Montour Solar One project will provide 100 megawatts of power to the grid.
One of the reasons the project was located in Montour, a company representative said, is "it's a good spot on an existing transmission system."
The company "is committed to the health and safety, protecting the environment and being good neighbors."
There is little to no risk of harmful runoffs from solar panels, the representative said. "The panels are safe. Montour Solar One is being designed to minimize impact to trees, wooded areas and wetland areas. We are avoiding almost all of the trees."
Company representatives also claimed that in other areas of the country where there are solar farms, there was "little to no" property value decrease of homes located near these facilities.
About the noise, the company representative said the noise produced by inverters will be minimal.
As for setbacks, the representative said was that there would be screens and plantings along the edges "to minimize the view of the panels." They did not say they would make changes to the 50-foot setback already established.
Talen and Pattern are currently putting together a "benefits package — a million dollars over the life of the project — to address the needs of the community," a representative said.
During the year-long construction phase, approximately 130 jobs will be created. After construction, there will be one or two jobs in operations.