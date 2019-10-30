Tombstones, skeletons, ghosts, a sleepy hollow pumpkin, grim reapers and more await visitors to Todd and Sheri Oberdorfs' home.
Bob and Kathy McWilliams' home has tombstones in front and ghosts in a tree along with other displays. Both homes are in Riverside.
Todd Oberdorf got their lighted outside display up early this year before the Bloomsburg Fair.
"The grandkids helped. We try to make it a family affair," Todd said.
When the Oberdorfs' children were little, they would set up a haunted house in their garage with a smoke machine and a maze. "That was always fun. It was more fun scaring the adults," he said.
Todd said a lot of people walking by have said how much they enjoy seeing their display in front and along the sides of their home at Avenue G and Ninth street.
"There's a lot of homemade stuff from our favorite Halloween movies," he said.
"The kids love it. We love doing it," Sheri said.
Todd said they have some vintage decorations from when he was a child and items their kids made. He has a mask he made when he was a student at Riverside Elementary.
Todd is working on a full-size Michael Myers, of the "Halloween" movie series, to be set up in time for Halloween.
They have made tombstones through the years, such as one for Lizzie Borden, the main suspect in axe murders of her dad and stepmother, who was acquitted. The tombstone for serial killer John Wayne Gacy has clown hands nearby since he was known as the killer clown.
The grim reaper tombstone is inscribed with "Don't fear the reaper, he's gonna get you anyway."
There are also skeletons, ghosts, scarecrows, a guy wearing a pumpkin head from Sleepy Hollow and a witch in a tree. A grim reaper holds onto a chicken statue. "We find some humor," Sheri said.
On Halloween, kids come in bunches, Sheri said.
"It's like a Norman Rockwell thing. The police are out on patrol with music playing and kids are running down the street," Todd said.
Their grown sons also decorate for Halloween and look forward to it. "Not many families keep traditions anymore," Todd said.
They also decorate inside their home, which includes a headless horseman in the kitchen and a new hologram-type globe with the words "Happy Halloween" and ghosts flying across.
They said they plan to add more next year and Halloween is their second most decorative season, but Christmas is their most decorative.
McWilliams' home
At the McWilliams' home, at Sunbury Road and Avenue C, there are 12 lighted plywood tombstones in the front yard with sayings Bob has taken mostly from the internet. The one with "gone underground for good" has hands coming up from the ground. The grave markers range from 14 inches to 24 inches high.
The newest tombstone contains the symbol of Knights Pythias that once met on the second and third floors of the building the McWilliams own in downtown Danville. Bob said the fraternal organization still exists.
Another has a cross on top and is inscribed with "riggy mortys."
"Alby right back" proclaims another marker while a tombstone is painted with the words "Here rests Wathel R. Bender. He rode to glory on a fender."
"Dear departed brother Dave he chased a bear into a cave" reads another or "Here lives Bill he took the wrong pill."
They started decorating for Halloween when they lived in Sunny Acres, which went all out for the holiday, Kathy said.
The McWilliams began with lighted pumpkins in a tree. They have pumpkins made from plastic buckets and ghosts hanging in their maple tree.
"It's easy to tell people where we live this month," said Kathy.
Bob said Halloween and Christmas are his two favorite decorating seasons. He said he likes Halloween because he always had a fun time as a kid growing up in Danville's Fourth Ward.
Bob said people drive by slowly while taking in their display.
"To bring a smile to somebody's face is the nice thing," he said.
Fire company celebrations
The Continental Fire Company, along Meadow Avenue in Danville, gets into the Halloween spirit both inside and outside with lighted spooks.
Upon entering, a visitor is greeted by a Lurch, the man-servant on "The Addams Family", said Carol Huntington, bartender. She and bar manager Mike Drumheller decorate the fire company for all the holidays. They have been decorating the fire company for at least 15 years.
Orange and purple lights hang all around inside. A pirate stands in a corner and a witch is next to a moving tree. There's also a werewolf, a motorcycle guy that makes noise and numerous decorations that make noise, she said.
A ghost flies from one end to the other of the room.
"Outside is very beautiful," said member Laurie Byerly. "They do an excellent job for the all the holidays — even the Super Bowl — they decorate beautifully," she said. Byerly said the Christmas decorations include a floor-to-ceiling tree.
Huntington said they start decorating for Halloween the second week of September and work on decorating whenever they get time.
"It's a lot of work, but it's fun," she said.